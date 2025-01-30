Becky G Admits It's 'Terrifying' to Be 'Vulnerable' When Writing Music: 'We're Meant to Do Hard Things'
Becky G knows all too well it's not always easy to wear your heart on your sleeve. However, when making music, the singer is aware it's important to be emotional with her fans.
"It's terrifying! It's so scary to be vulnerable. It's like a muscle; it can get easier, but that fear doesn't ever really go away when you're truly being vulnerable, and I think that's a good thing because I always say without fear, there's no courage. We're supposed to be courageous, we're meant to do hard things, but it's about choosing your hard thing," the star, 27, exclusively tells OK! while discussing her role in the Mountain Dew Baja Blast’s Super Bowl commercial and how it feels to be appearing in the clip for the second time. "When something is hard, it pushes us to be greater and challenges us."
The "Shower" hitmaker, who released her album ENCUENTROS in October 2024, has celebrated a lot of milestones, including performing at Coachella and singing in both Spanish and English.
When making her latest album, she went through a journey of self-discovery and growth. "What I've learned is that a lot of people who grew up in communities, like the one I grew up in, we have to grow up very quickly," she shares, referring to how she had a difficult childhood in Inglewood, Calif., where she grew up in poverty. "We were children dealing with very adult things and we carry a lot of weight because of that. I was very, very young with really, really big dreams, and fortunately, I had a support system that allowed me to pursue my dreams and get to this point."
"But I did find myself as the under-developed adult, I was the very mature child, and I realized, 'Oh, I have a responsibility to little Becky to keep dreaming and keep fulfilling that.' Life doesn't just stop once you've learned to manage your responsibilities," she continues. "Life doesn't stop once you've learned to manage your responsibilities, you have to find ways to live a life worth living. It's about self-care and having a blast, so that's the biggest thing that came from making my latest album."
The musical artist, whose real name is Rebbeca Marie Gomez, notes that ENCUENTROS and Esquinas are related. "One is the little girl who grew up very proud of her Mexican American roots and is very passionate about her community and the culture that raised her, whereas Esquinas, the cover is a baby photo of me. It's this journey of self-healing and self-discovery," she explains. "That's kind of what the inspiration was. ENCUENTROS totally encompasses me lyrically and sonically, and it's one of my favorite pieces of work I've ever made."
Though Becky has found a lot of success in her career, she wants others in showbiz to know that "patience is key."
"As time has gone by and the way we connect with one another and metabolize content, everything is so instantly gratified," she says. "Everything happens very quickly and things are trendy and come and go as fast as they came. I feel like when it comes to building something, if you can always remember the longer it takes you to build, the longer you'll have to enjoy it. It's about the journey, not the destination," she says.
In the meantime, Becky is thrilled to be starring in Mountain Dew Baja Blast’s Super Bowl commercial this year. "It's a massive deal!" she exclaims. "When I was first pitched the idea of this collaboration, I geeked without even seeing the deck or anything, but when I saw it, it ended with 'thank do' instead of 'thank you,' and I was like, 'That's genius!'"
"I was very excited for sure," she continues, noting that the "best part" is something she can't talk about just yet. "I think everybody will be really excited and very surprised — I know I was! I have been doing this for a really, really long time, and I love what I do so much, but it's really refreshing even after all these years to be around good energy and have fun doing something. I remember being on set that day and all of the vibes were amazing. I had a blast!"