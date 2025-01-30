Becky G Admits It's 'Terrifying' to Be 'Vulnerable' When Writing Music: 'We're Meant to Do Hard Things'

Becky G knows all too well it's not always easy to wear your heart on your sleeve. However, when making music, the singer is aware it's important to be emotional with her fans.

"It's terrifying! It's so scary to be vulnerable. It's like a muscle; it can get easier, but that fear doesn't ever really go away when you're truly being vulnerable, and I think that's a good thing because I always say without fear, there's no courage. We're supposed to be courageous, we're meant to do hard things, but it's about choosing your hard thing," the star, 27, exclusively tells OK! while discussing her role in the Mountain Dew Baja Blast’s Super Bowl commercial and how it feels to be appearing in the clip for the second time. "When something is hard, it pushes us to be greater and challenges us."