Following in mama’s footsteps. Heidi Klum‘s daughter, Leni, is ready to fill her mom’s shoes — and take on the world of fashion!

“She kind of comes [on set] and looks and learns not just what I do but also what all the different people are doing on a TV set. I think it’s very interesting to her,” the supermodel said on People (the TV Show!). “When you’re that age you’re still trying to figure out who you are, what you want to be and kind of see for the first time what are all these different jobs to make a TV show happen. She does want to do what I do.”

The 47-year-old shares Leni, 16, with ex-husband Seal, 57. The former flames also share children Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11. While the blonde beauty and “Kiss From a Rose” crooner used to turn down modeling gigs for Leni so her life can remain private and normal, they decided “she’s old enough now” to have a go at a real career.

SEAL THINKS HIS EX-WIFE HEIDI KLUM HAS A ‘SECRET AGENDA’ TO THE KIDS AWAY TO GERMANY

“I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she’s driving a car now, she’s 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do,” the mother of four added. “Who knows, maybe in five years when I’m not hosting the show anymore maybe it’s going to be like Germany’s Next Top Model by Leni Klum instead of Heidi Klum. Who knows.”

While the TV personality — who is now married to German musician Tom Kaulitz — is embracing her daughter’s interest in her career choice, the Germany’s Next Top Model host isn’t necessarily pushing for Leni to get into the business.

“Obviously, as a mother, [I want my] child to do what she wants to do. The industry is great and I love it and I’ve been in it for over 20 years but it’s also a lot of traveling, it’s different,” she explained, adding, “You have to be a strong person, especially as a woman you have to be very strong.”

HEIDI KLUM POSTS ANOTHER TOPLESS PHOTO DURING HER HONEYMOON WITH TOM KAULITZ

Despite her interest in showing off her good looks to the world, Leni — whose real name is Helene Boshoven Samuel — has yet to reveal her face to the public on her Instagram grid. The young beauty only posts photos where most of her face is covered by a mask. Of the seven shots on her grid, she also has a pic of the backs of her and Kaulitz and a behind-the-scenes snap from a modeling photoshoot in which you can’t see her face.