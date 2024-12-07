Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs NEWS Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accuser Identified: Evander Kane's Ex-Wife Anna Claims Music Mogul Assaulted Her as a Teenager Source: MEGA Anna Kane originally filed the lawsuit under 'Jane Doe.'

Anna Kane has come forward as one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ accusers. After filing a sexual assault lawsuit against the disgraced music mogul, 55, in 2023, under Jane Doe, the ex-wife of Edmonton Oilers hockey star Evander Kane came forward as one of Combs’ alleged victims.

Source: MEGA Anna Kane claimed she was trafficked and gang-raped by Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his associates at age 17.

Earlier this month, the blonde beauty — who was married to Evander from 2018-2021 — amended her petition to use her real name. “I had hoped to use a pseudonym in pursuing justice for what happened to me as a teenager,” Anna said on Saturday, December 7. “Defendants’ demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated. I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me.”

Anna filed the suit in December 2023 in the Southern District of New York. The documents claimed Anna was sexually trafficked and gang-raped by the rapper and his associates in 2008, when she was only 17 years old. The businessman has denied the allegations against him.

Source: MEGA 'I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me,' Anna Kane said about her suit against Sean 'Diddy' combs.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Sean said. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” In May, Sean filed to dismiss the lawsuit, saying the “alleged incident” never happened.

By September, the “I’ll Be Missing You” artist was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. Since his arrest, hundreds of alleged victims have come forward claiming Sean abused them.

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution in September.

On November 27, fashion designer Bryana "Bana" Bongolan filed documents with the Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing Sean of s----- battery, infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment regarding an alleged event at his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura's apartment in September 2016. The paperwork claimed Sean "s------- battered Ms. Bryana 'Bana' Bongolan, dangled her off of a 17-story-high balcony, and then slammed her into the patio furniture on the balcony."

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs has denied the allegations against him.

The legal documents continued: "His outrageous and abhorrent conduct violated Ms. Bongolan’s fundamental dignity, bodily autonomy, and sense of safety. This event was the culmination of a series of threats, intimidation, and violence that colored many of Ms. Bongolan’s interactions with Mr. Combs from the day she met him."