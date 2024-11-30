Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Dangling Fashion Designer From 17th Floor Balcony and Threatening to Kill Her in Shocking New Allegations

Per the legal papers, Combs — who is currently jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, N.Y., after being charged with racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution in September 2024 — allegedly "s------- battered Ms. Bryana 'Bana' Bongolan, dangled her off of a 17-story-high balcony, and then slammed her into the patio furniture on the balcony."

"His outrageous and abhorrent conduct violated Ms. Bongolan’s fundamental dignity, bodily autonomy, and sense of safety," the lawsuit claimed. "This event was the culmination of a series of threats, intimidation, and violence that colored many of Ms. Bongolan’s interactions with Mr. Combs from the day she met him."