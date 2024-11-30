Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Dangling Fashion Designer From 17th Floor Balcony and Threatening to Kill Her in Shocking New Allegations
Sean "Diddy" Combs is dealing with yet another bombshell lawsuit.
According to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, November 27, fashion designer Bryana "Bana" Bongolan accused the disgraced rapper, 55, of s----- battery, infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment over an alleged incident that allegedly took place at his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura's apartment in September 2016.
Per the legal papers, Combs — who is currently jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, N.Y., after being charged with racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution in September 2024 — allegedly "s------- battered Ms. Bryana 'Bana' Bongolan, dangled her off of a 17-story-high balcony, and then slammed her into the patio furniture on the balcony."
"His outrageous and abhorrent conduct violated Ms. Bongolan’s fundamental dignity, bodily autonomy, and sense of safety," the lawsuit claimed. "This event was the culmination of a series of threats, intimidation, and violence that colored many of Ms. Bongolan’s interactions with Mr. Combs from the day she met him."
Bongolan also claimed to have seen multiple instances of abuse between the Making the Band alum and the "Me & U" songstress, 38 — who settled the rape and abuse lawsuit she filed against Combs for $30 million in November 2023.
"The September 26 assault ultimately proved that Ms. Bongolan was correct to fear Mr. Combs and has resulted in deep and lasting harm," the court documents explained. "Mr. Combs’ threats that he was the ‘motherf------ devil’ and that 'he could kill' her were intended to terrorize intimidate and instill fear. Therefore, when he forcibly groped her b------, dangled her from a balcony and battered her, she reasonably believed that Mr. Combs’ assault was him making good on his threats."
"The only purpose of dangling someone over a balcony is to actually kill them or to intentionally terrorize them and rob them of any concept of dominion over their own bodily autonomy and safety," the papers read. "Ms. Bongolan refuses to allow this fear to control the rest of her life and brings this action to demand that Mr. Combs takes responsibility for the trauma he intentionally and maliciously inflicted."
As OK! previously reported, Combs was denied bail once again after Manhattan federal court Judge, Arun Subramanian ruled that "the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community."
Rolling Stone obtained the newly filed court documents.