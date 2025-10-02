'I Take Full Responsibility and Accountability': Sean 'Diddy' Combs Apologizes in Letter Ahead of Sentencing
Oct. 2 2025, Published 6:13 p.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs is trying to prove he's a good person ahead of his sentencing on Friday, October 3.
In a four-page letter, the embattled rapper, who was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution on July 2, said he takes "full responsibility and accountability" for his actions.
"First and foremost, I want to apologize and say how sincerely sorry I am for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others by my conduct. I take full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs," he wrote.
The musician attempted to make amends with ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who testified against him in court.
"I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved," he said of Ventura. "I'm sorry for that and always will be. My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will have to forever carry."
He then directed a message toward a woman named Jane, who also testified against Combs.
"Your honor, I thought I was providing for Jane concerning her and her child, but after hearing her testimony, I realized that I hurt her. For this I am deeply sorry," he said — months after her testimony supported the prosecution's case, which involved charges of racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking.
Combs said his crimes were "rooted in [his] selfishness" and he was "lost in the drugs and excess."
"There have been some days I thought I would be better off dead. The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you — I choose to live," Combs, who is currently still behind bars, wrote.
Combs concluded by asking for a lighter sentence so he can be with his family and have "another chance to be a better father, another chance to be a better son, another chance to be a better leader in my community, and another chance to live a better life."
"I ask you for mercy today, not only for my sake, but for the sake of my children," he added.
Earlier this week, federal prosecutors asked the judge for an 11-year sentence, arguing the performer was "unrepentant."
His defense attorneys have asked for 14 months in prison.
"People think celebrities get better treatment in our criminal justice system. That may be true when it comes to jurors; they love celebrities. But I don’t think Judge Subramanian is going to go easy on Diddy," Los Angeles-based West Coast Trial Lawyers president Neama Rahmani predicts during an interview with OK!.
"There are lot of people watching, and he’s not going to want to appear 'soft' in this case," Rahmani noted of the judge.