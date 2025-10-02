Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sentencing: Judge 'Won't Go Easy' on Rapper as 'a Lot of People Are Watching,' Lawyer Predicts

Article continues below advertisement

Sean "Diddy" Combs is just one day away from learning his prison fate. Ahead of his official sentencing hearing on Friday, October 3, two renowned lawyers exclusively weighed in on what they think Judge Arun Subramanian's highly anticipated decision will end up being months after Combs was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. "People think celebrities get better treatment in our criminal justice system. That may be true when it comes to jurors; they love celebrities. But I don’t think Judge Subramanian is going to go easy on Diddy," Los Angeles-based West Coast Trial Lawyers president Neama Rahmani predicts during an interview with OK!.

"There are lot of people watching, and he’s not going to want to appear 'soft' in this case," Rahmani noted of the judge. As for whether Combs' sentence will favor the disgraced rapper's requests or that of prosecutors, the attorney says he doesn't "think the judge will give Diddy a sentence of time served or close to it, like the defense is asking." "It was telling when he would not release Diddy on bond even after he was acquitted of the most serious counts of racketeering and s-- trafficking," he noted.

On the other hand, Rahmani insists "there is really no precedent in this case." "Defendants are rarely charged by the feds with prostitution alone, and when they are, they don’t serve more than a year in federal prison. That’s why Diddy’s lawyers are arguing that he is being treated unfairly," he explained. OK! also sat down for an exclusive chat with Los Angeles entertainment attorney Tre Lovell, who admitted the defense's suggestion of a 14-month prison sentence isn't "realistic."

"Diddy will most likely have to serve more time," Lovell noted. "But, it’s in his best interests to request the least amount of time with corroboration." In general, however, the more than a year Combs has spent behind bars following his September 2024 arrest will "count as actual prison time and will be credited to any sentence imposed." "It counts as actual prison time and will be credited to any sentence imposed," he explained.

