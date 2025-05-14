Cassie Ventura 'Relied on' Opiates to 'Feel Numb' After Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Freak Off' Parties, Singer Testifies

While on the stand, Ventura was additionally asked whether she experienced any health problems as a result of the frequent sexual escapades Combs would make her "perform."

The dancer said she developed a lot of stomach issues due to the constant drug use and consistently had urinary tract infections.

At times, Combs would still make her participate in "freak offs" even while suffering from a UTI.

Proving how often she’d get the infection, Ventura claimed the common antibiotic treatment for UTIs Ciprofloxacin, or "Cipro," stopped being effective on her body.

Ventura alleged she would get "stinging and uncomfortable" sores on her tongue from "the friction in my mouth" during "freak offs" and from substance overuse.

The days-long s-- parties left her feeling "empty," she recalled in court.