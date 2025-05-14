Cassie Ventura 'Relied on' Opiates to 'Feel Numb' After Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Freak Off' Parties, Singer Testifies
Cassie Ventura felt she needed drugs to survive Sean Diddy Combs' alleged abuse.
The "Long Way 2 Go" singer testified in Lower Manhattan's federal district court on Wednesday, May 14, about an "ongoing, off-and-on addiction to opiates" she developed while dating the music mogul — who is currently being tried for s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
Cassie Ventura's 'Freak Off'-Fueled Drug Addiction
Ventura alleged she would purposefully take opiates to "come down" from whatever drugs she had taken during Combs' "freak off" parties. She mentioned under oath that the disgraced rapper would also have them recover with IV fluids, massages and a meal prepared by a chef.
"Opiates made me feel numb, which is why I relied on them so heavily," she confessed, admitting to taking the pills in an effort to escape the reality of her life at the time.
How 'Freak Offs' Affected Cassie Ventura's Health
While on the stand, Ventura was additionally asked whether she experienced any health problems as a result of the frequent sexual escapades Combs would make her "perform."
The dancer said she developed a lot of stomach issues due to the constant drug use and consistently had urinary tract infections.
At times, Combs would still make her participate in "freak offs" even while suffering from a UTI.
Proving how often she’d get the infection, Ventura claimed the common antibiotic treatment for UTIs Ciprofloxacin, or "Cipro," stopped being effective on her body.
Ventura alleged she would get "stinging and uncomfortable" sores on her tongue from "the friction in my mouth" during "freak offs" and from substance overuse.
The days-long s-- parties left her feeling "empty," she recalled in court.
Cassie Ventura Depended on Drinking
Continuing to open up about her alcohol and drug addictions, Ventura remembered always being drunk when out at raunchy s-- clubs with Combs "because I didn’t want to be there sober."
Ventura explained how she and Combs visited the s-- clubs to fuel the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper’s desire for a "swinger’s lifestyle."
Cassie Ventura Found a Friend in Escort Jules
The “Official Girl” singer mentioned an escort named Jules who would sometimes go with the couple to have s-- with Ventura, per Combs’ request.
While she despised going to the intimate clubs, Ventura developed a sort of friendship with Jules and considered him a "safe place," admitting she preferred having intercourse with him than with strangers.
"I was just uncomfortable," she testified. "I’m not into the person I’m in love with being with someone else. That’s not my thing."
Cassie Ventura Details Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Abuse
In court, Ventura claimed Jules once witnessed Combs assault her.
She said the attacks happened "a lot" and "too frequently."
During "freak offs," Combs would "grab me up. Push me down. Hit me in the side of the head. Kick me. You name it," she alleged.