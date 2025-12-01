Incarcerated Sean 'Diddy' Combs Calls Netflix's 'Reckoning' Docuseries a 'Shameful Hit Piece' That Uses 'Stolen Footage'
Dec. 1 2025, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs is furious over the upcoming documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning.
One day before the docuseries releases, the incarcerated star stated, "Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece."
His team also slammed the project for giving "creative control to Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson — a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Slams Netflix Documentary
In addition, it was claimed that the streaming service used "stolen footage that was never authorized for release."
"As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way," the message concluded. "It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work."
As OK! reported, the rapper, 56, is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence on two prostitution-related charges, though he was found not guilty on charges of s-- trafficking and racketeering.
The four-episode Netflix docuseries, which debuts on Tuesday, December 2, examines the life of the disgraced star as he rose to the top. In the synopsis, it explained how along his journey, "something darker began to color his ambitions."
"Through explosive, never-before-seen materials (including footage from the days leading up to Combs’s indictment and arrest, and exclusive interviews with those formerly in his orbit), this documentary tells the story of a powerful, enterprising man and the gilded empire he built — and the underworld that lay just beneath its surface," the summary added.
50 Cent Is a Producer of the Docuseries
50 Cent refuted claims that his involvement with the project stems from their feud.
"What they considering a preexisting beef, for 20 years… [It’s] me being uncomfortable with him suggesting that he takes me shopping. It was like a tester. Like, ‘Maybe you’ll come play with me type of thing.’ And… It’s not personal," the star, 50, insisted on Good Morning America
When asked why he chose to participate in the project, 50 Cent replied, "If I didn’t say anything, you would interpret it as hip-hop is fine with his behavior. Because there’s no one else being vocal."
50 Cent Shows Support for Cassie Ventura
The Power alum also mentioned Combs' ex Cassie Ventura, 39, who was abused by the Bad Boy Records founded and admitted she felt she had to take part in his s-- parties in order to please him.
"I feel like Cassie’s a victim in all of this," he explained. "She came in… she's like 18, 19 years old, in the very beginning. Over time, [she was] conditioned for it."