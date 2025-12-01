Incarcerated Sean 'Diddy' Combs Calls Netflix's 'Reckoning' Docuseries a 'Shameful Hit Piece' That Uses 'Stolen Footage'

Article continues below advertisement

Sean "Diddy" Combs is furious over the upcoming documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning. One day before the docuseries releases, the incarcerated star stated, "Netflix’s so-called ‘documentary’ is a shameful hit piece." His team also slammed the project for giving "creative control to Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson — a longtime adversary with a personal vendetta who has spent too much time slandering Mr. Combs."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Slams Netflix Documentary

Source: mega Sean 'Diddy' Combs' team called the docuseries an unfair 'hit piece.'

In addition, it was claimed that the streaming service used "stolen footage that was never authorized for release." "As Netflix and CEO Ted Sarandos know, Mr. Combs has been amassing footage since he was 19 to tell his own story, in his own way," the message concluded. "It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work."

Source: netflix Sean 'Diddy' Combs claimed Netflix uses 'stolen footage' in the docuseries.

As OK! reported, the rapper, 56, is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence on two prostitution-related charges, though he was found not guilty on charges of s-- trafficking and racketeering. The four-episode Netflix docuseries, which debuts on Tuesday, December 2, examines the life of the disgraced star as he rose to the top. In the synopsis, it explained how along his journey, "something darker began to color his ambitions."

"Through explosive, never-before-seen materials (including footage from the days leading up to Combs’s indictment and arrest, and exclusive interviews with those formerly in his orbit), this documentary tells the story of a powerful, enterprising man and the gilded empire he built — and the underworld that lay just beneath its surface," the summary added.

50 Cent Is a Producer of the Docuseries

Source: @gma/youtube 50 Cent said being involved in the docuseries is not personal despite his feud with Combs.

50 Cent refuted claims that his involvement with the project stems from their feud. "What they considering a preexisting beef, for 20 years… [It’s] me being uncomfortable with him suggesting that he takes me shopping. It was like a tester. Like, ‘Maybe you’ll come play with me type of thing.’ And… It’s not personal," the star, 50, insisted on Good Morning America When asked why he chose to participate in the project, 50 Cent replied, "If I didn’t say anything, you would interpret it as hip-hop is fine with his behavior. Because there’s no one else being vocal."

50 Cent Shows Support for Cassie Ventura

Source: mega 50 Cent believes Combs' ex Cassie Ventura is 'a victim in all of this.'