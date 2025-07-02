Sean 'Diddy' Combs Kids' Reveal How Rapper Is Doing After He's Found Guilty on 2 of 5 Charges in Trafficking Trial

Several of Sean "Diddy" Combs children were by his side on Wednesday, July 2, as the jury read out the verdict in his trial, where he was ultimately found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but escaped the more serious accusations of s-- trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

When a reporter asked how the rapper was feeling, his son Christian "King" Combs replied, "Great," while his three eldest daughters — twins Jessie and D'Lilia, as well as their sister Chance — said, "Good, happy."