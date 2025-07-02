Sean 'Diddy' Combs Kids' Reveal How Rapper Is Doing After He's Found Guilty on 2 of 5 Charges in Trafficking Trial
Several of Sean "Diddy" Combs children were by his side on Wednesday, July 2, as the jury read out the verdict in his trial, where he was ultimately found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but escaped the more serious accusations of s-- trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.
When a reporter asked how the rapper was feeling, his son Christian "King" Combs replied, "Great," while his three eldest daughters — twins Jessie and D'Lilia, as well as their sister Chance — said, "Good, happy."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Gets Support From His Children
According to the report, the smiles on their faces "faded slightly" when they were told their father could still face up to 20 years behinds bars, as each of the guilty charges carry a maximum of 10 years each.
Aside from the aforementioned kids, Combs has two other adult sons and a 2-year-old daughter.
The brood looked content as they left the courthouse, with Combs telling his family members, "Thank you, love you."
Not long after Diddy was put in handcuffs last year, his children put out a statement to express their love for the Bad Boy Records founder.
"The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media," they wrote in their social media message. "We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD. Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, Jessie & D'Lila."
While his attorney requested Diddy be freed from prison and allowed to live in his Miami, Fla., home until his official sentencing, prosecutors requested he remain behind bars, where he's been since his September 2024 arrest.
NBC legal analyst Kristen Gibbons Feden explained why "there’s a high likelihood that he walks today."
Is Diddy Allowed to Go Home Until His Sentencing?
"Keep in mind what the jury found. So they really ripped out the threat element," she shared of the Grammy winner walking free from the racketeering charge. "They ripped out the violent element. They ripped out the violent parts of what the prosecution used as the main thing to keep them in bail."
"With his plane sequestered with him and being Miami, and the fact that he is a celebrity, where he can’t really go unnoticed, there is a high likelihood that the judge may release him on bail today," the analyst added.