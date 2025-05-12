Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Rapper Forced Male Escort to Urinate Into Ex Cassie Ventura's Mouth at a 'Freak Off,' Claims Prosecutor

According to a news outlet, attorney Emily Johnson revealed that on one occasion, Diddy ordered a prostitute to urinate into Ventura's mouth, which made her feel like she was "choking."

Johnson also claimed Combs threatened to "destroy" the "Long Way 2 Go" crooner's career by releasing video footage of her having intercourse with male escorts.

"Her livelihood depended on keeping him happy," Johnson explained to the jury of their toxic relationship, which spanned from 2007 to 2018.

While Ventura was not in the courtroom at the time, she is expected to testify at some point.