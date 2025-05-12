or
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Rapper Forced Male Escort to Urinate Into Ex Cassie Ventura's Mouth at a 'Freak Off,' Claims Prosecutor

Composite photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura.
Source: mega

On the first day of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial, prosecutors shared some of the alleged ways he abused ex Cassie Ventura.

By:

May 12 2025, Updated 12:38 p.m. ET

Prosecutors are pulling back the curtain on Sean "Diddy" Combs and ex Cassie Ventura's abusive relationship.

On Monday, May 12 — the first day of the disgraced music mogul's s-- trafficking trial — a lawyer claimed Ventura originally participated in his s-- parties, known as "freak offs," to please Combs, but as they went on, things became out of control and violent.

What Prosecutors Said

sean diddy combs ex cassie ventura trial
Source: mega

Cassie Ventura's 'livelihood depended on keeping' Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'happy,' an attorney explained.

According to a news outlet, attorney Emily Johnson revealed that on one occasion, Diddy ordered a prostitute to urinate into Ventura's mouth, which made her feel like she was "choking."

Johnson also claimed Combs threatened to "destroy" the "Long Way 2 Go" crooner's career by releasing video footage of her having intercourse with male escorts.

"Her livelihood depended on keeping him happy," Johnson explained to the jury of their toxic relationship, which spanned from 2007 to 2018.

While Ventura was not in the courtroom at the time, she is expected to testify at some point.

Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura's History

sean diddy combs ex cassie ventura trial
Source: mega

The rapper allegedly threatened to release videos of his ex having intercourse with escorts.

As OK! reported, the father-of-seven was arrested in September 2024 on charges of racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He plead not guilty.

Back in 2023, Ventura filed a lawsuit against him and claimed she was a victim of trafficking as well as sexual and physical abuse by the hands of her ex.

Combs denied the allegations, and one day later, they settled out of court privately — however, her lawsuit is what triggered dozens of other accusers to come forward against him.

Sean Diddy Combs

Footage Leaked of Diddy Abusing Cassie Venura

sean diddy combs ex cassie ventura trial
Source: cnn

In 2024, surveillance video showed Combs abusing Ventura in a hotel hallway.

In May, 2024, hotel surveillance footage made its way around the internet and showed the "Last Night" vocalist kicking Ventura as she laid curled up on the ground in the hallway. It was said that she was trying to make an escape from the premises when he caught her.

Diddy reacted by posting an apology video on Instagram, sharing, "It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f----- up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses."

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” he continued. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Team Claimed Footage Was Edited

sean diddy combs ex cassie ventura trial
Source: mega

Though Diddy issued an apology after the footage circulated, his legal team claimed the clip was edited.

Combs' legal team claimed CNN obtained the only known copy of the footage and

The lawyer claimed the network destroyed the original despite it being central to the investigation.

Combs' trial in NYC is expected to last eight weeks.

