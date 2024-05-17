Sean 'Diddy' Combs Physically Assaults Cassie Ventura in Newly Surfaced 2016 Surveillance Video

The footage, compiled from various camera angles dated March 5, 2016, reveals the rapper's actions at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, where the incident, as described in Ventura’s complaint, took place.

Ventura's attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, expressed: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”