Sean 'Diddy' Combs Physically Assaults Cassie Ventura in Newly Surfaced 2016 Surveillance Video
A newly surfaced 2016 surveillance video shows Sean “Diddy” Combs grab, shove and kick his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during a domestic altercation that resembles the allegations in a now-settled federal lawsuit filed by the singer in 2023.
The footage, compiled from various camera angles dated March 5, 2016, reveals the rapper's actions at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, where the incident, as described in Ventura’s complaint, took place.
Ventura's attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, expressed: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”
In her initial filing at the Manhattan's Federal District Court in November, Cassie broke her silence surrounding the incident.
"I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," she said. "With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Slammed for Cryptic 'Time Tells Truth' Post Amid Federal Sexual Trafficking Investigation
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Requests Dismissal of Jane Doe Lawsuit, Claims Allegation Is 'False'
- Kesha Confirms Sean 'Diddy' Combs Lyric Change in Hit Song 'TiK ToK' Is Permanent, Tells 'the Industry' to Suck Her 'D---'
Combs, who previously denied Ventura's allegations, entered into an undisclosed settlement with her, marking the resolution of the lawsuit.
The lawsuit detailed instances of alleged abuse that Ventura faced during her relationship with Combs, who exerted control over her both professionally and romantically.
The lawsuit also mentioned Combs' involvement in violent behavior toward Ventura, including physical violence and coercing her into engaging in unwanted sexual activities.
Combs, through his attorney Ben Brafman, vehemently denied these claims, but the suit was resolved the next day with no details of the settlement disclosed.
After the settlement, Combs faced additional legal issues, with five civil lawsuits accusing him of various forms of misconduct. These accusations led to a federal investigation by the Department of Homeland Security team handling human trafficking crimes, focusing on similar allegations raised in the civil lawsuits against Combs.
Aaron Dyer, an attorney for Combs, criticized the searches on Combs’ homes in California and Florida, labeling them as an "unprecedented ambush."
Dyer defended Combs, stating that the allegations were baseless. He emphasized the rapper’s innocence and promised to fight against these accusations to clear his name.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
CNN obtained the video of Combs.