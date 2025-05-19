Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Misa Hylton Explains Why She Attended His Trafficking Trial Despite Foot Injury

The star surprised fans when she attended the first two days of her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs ' trial using a walker and sporting a boot on her foot, but Hylton explained she came out to support their son, Justin Combs , who wanted her by his side in court.

"Yes, I'm good everyone I'm on my healing journey 💫 When I suffered my injury I had chosen to heal privately but when my son said 'Mommy I need you' I was right there for him walker and all," Misa, 52, spilled of why she went to the courthouse. "I'm a MOTHER FIRST, FOR REAL and I am my son's strength and that's just what it is. Plain and Simple."

"Whoever doesn't understand that just simply isn't in alignment with me or anything that I'm about in life. I'm cool with that. I have a purpose filled life that I live daily. I make impact," she continued. "I'm not concerned with insecure people attempting to project their insecurities on to me. EVER."