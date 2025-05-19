or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Misa Hylton
NEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Misa Hylton Explains Why She Attended His Trafficking Trial Despite Foot Injury

Composite photo of Misa Hylton and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex Misa Hylton used a walker while attending the first two days of her ex's trafficking trial.

By:

May 19 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Misa Hylton will do anything for her children.

The star surprised fans when she attended the first two days of her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial using a walker and sporting a boot on her foot, but Hylton explained she came out to support their son, Justin Combs, who wanted her by his side in court.

Misa Hylton Supports Son Justin Combs at His Dad's Trial

sean diddy combs ex misa hylton why attended trial foot injury
Source: mega

Misa Hylton attended Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial with a walker and boot on her foot.

"Yes, I'm good everyone I'm on my healing journey 💫 When I suffered my injury I had chosen to heal privately but when my son said 'Mommy I need you' I was right there for him walker and all," Misa, 52, spilled of why she went to the courthouse. "I'm a MOTHER FIRST, FOR REAL and I am my son's strength and that's just what it is. Plain and Simple."

"Whoever doesn't understand that just simply isn't in alignment with me or anything that I'm about in life. I'm cool with that. I have a purpose filled life that I live daily. I make impact," she continued. "I'm not concerned with insecure people attempting to project their insecurities on to me. EVER."

sean diddy combs ex misa hylton why attended trial foot injury
Source: mega

Misa Hylton shares son Justin Combs with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The designer went on to make a note about how she's using social media these days.

"Let's start being real people who do real things again. Don't let this app rule your life. I promise you it's really not good for you," she said. "Every moment isn't a glamour moment, your best highlight reel, some moments are as down to the bone as you could ever in your life imagine. Layered and complex."

Misa Hylton Is Healing From Her Foot Injury

Misa Hylton

sean diddy combs ex misa hylton why attended trial foot injury
Source: @misahylton/instagram

The stylist is currently healing from a foot injury.

"To all of my temporarily disabled and disabled people, don't ever be ashamed of your condition or the need to use the medical tools created to assist in your healing or the way you need to move around in this world," she added. "💪🏽If you have God in your heart, pray for us all. Be kind, use critical thinking and hold your head high."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Kids Attend Trial

sean diddy combs ex misa hylton why attended trial foot injury
Source: mega

All of the music mogul's kids except for his youngest have been at the courthouse.

Misa attended the trial on May 12 and May 13, both times using a walker and having a boot on her foot. She was seen receiving some assistance from an unidentified man while outside.

Her and the rapper's son, 31, wasn't the only one of Diddy's kids present, as five of his other children were also there. The only one not in attendance was his 2-year-old daughter with Dana Tran.

As OK! reported, his 18-year-old twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila, as well as their sister Chance, 19, walked out of the courtroom twice during day one of the trial, seemingly too upset to hear more of their father's alleged actions.

sean diddy combs ex misa hylton why attended trial foot injury
Source: mega

Diddy pleaded not guilty.

The father-of-seven, 55, was arrested in September 2024 on charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was also accused by several people of sexual assault, which he's denied.

He pleaded not guilty.

The trial began on Monday, May 12, and is expected to last around eight weeks.

