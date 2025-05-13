Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ Daughters Leave Courtroom in Disgust as Prosecutors Detail Rapper's Alleged Nauseating Sexual Encounters

Phillips was recalling how he was allegedly paid by Diddy's ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura to have intercourse with her — while the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper watched and pleasured himself in the corner — when the Bad Boy Records' founder's daughters up and left the courtroom.

The escort additionally claimed under oath that he witnessed Diddy violently assaulting Ventura. At one point on Monday, Asst. U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson described a time Diddy allegedly ordered prostitute to urinate into Ventura's mouth, which made the "Long Way 2 Go" singer feel like she was "choking."