Article continues below advertisement
Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ Daughters Leave Courtroom in Disgust as Prosecutors Detail Rapper's Alleged Nauseating Sexual Encounters

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs; picture of his daughters.
Source: MEGA; @the_combs_twins/Instagram

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' family has remained supportive of him throughout his trafficking case.

By:

May 13 2025, Published 2:19 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Sean Diddy Combs' daughters are having trouble enduring the graphic details exposed in their father's s-- trafficking case.

The disgraced rapper's twins, D'Lila and Jessie, 18, as well as his daughter Chance, 19, walked out of the courtroom twice during the first day of Diddy's trial in New York City on Monday, May 12 — with at least one of the instances occurring in the middle of male escort Daniel Phillip's testimony about his alleged disturbing sexual encounters with the music mogul.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Teenage Daughters Leave in Middle of Disturbing Testimony

sean diddy combs daughters leave courtroom prosecutors detail crimes
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' children held hands as they arrived at court for their father's trial.

Phillips was recalling how he was allegedly paid by Diddy's ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura to have intercourse with her — while the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper watched and pleasured himself in the corner — when the Bad Boy Records' founder's daughters up and left the courtroom.

The escort additionally claimed under oath that he witnessed Diddy violently assaulting Ventura. At one point on Monday, Asst. U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson described a time Diddy allegedly ordered prostitute to urinate into Ventura's mouth, which made the "Long Way 2 Go" singer feel like she was "choking."

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy Combs' Mom Remains Seated in Courtroom

sean diddy combs daughters leave courtroom prosecutors detail crimes
Source: MEGA

Janice Combs sat through the entirety of her son's first day of trial.

Diddy's daughters were joined in court by his mother, Janice Combs, 84, who sat beside her granddaughters in the first spectator’s bench — directly behind where the music producer was seated at the defense table.

Close in distance to his family again after being locked in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., since September 2024, Diddy, 55, touched his heart when he turned to look at and acknowledge his loved ones.

While D'Lila, Jessie and Chance couldn't sit through every moment of the lurid first day of trial, Janice remained put until the day officially came to an end.

Article continues below advertisement

Prosecutors Opening Statements

Sean Diddy Combs

sean diddy combs daughters leave courtroom prosecutors detail crimes
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 7 kids have remained by his side since he was arrested in September 2024.

Opening statements from prosecutors on Monday set the tone for a chilling atmosphere inside one of the most intense and notorious celebrity trials of the 21st century.

"To the public, he was Puff Daddy or Diddy," Johnson, one of the attorneys challenging the rapper, explained. "A cultural icon, a businessman, larger than life. But there was another side to him, a side that ran a criminal enterprise."

Article continues below advertisement

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Lawyers Deny Rapper Trafficked Women

sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleaded not guilty to trafficking, racketeering and prostitution-related charges.

Diddy's lawyer Teny Gargos seem to be running with arguments that the award-winning artist was guilty of domestic violence, but rejected the idea that he committed the shocking crimes he was charged with.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NewsNation/YouTube

"These women were strong, capable, and they were in love with him," the defense attorney insisted. "The evidence is going to show you a very flawed individual, but it will not show you a racketeer, a s-- trafficker or somebody transporting for prostitution. This case is about Sean Combs’s private, personal s— life, which has nothing to do with his lawful businesses."

