Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ Courtroom Drama: Cassie Ventura Addresses Rapper's Baby Oil Date Rape Drug Allegations

Ventura, who is eight months pregnant with her and husband Alex Fine's third child, found herself in the hot seat as Combs’ attorney, Anna Estevao, relentlessly challenged her testimony.

Estevao sought to counter a damning assertion that the founder of Bad Boy Records allegedly doused one victim with the allegedly tainted lubricant before a brutal assault. "You testified yesterday that you would get Johnson & Johnson baby oil from the drug store, right?” Estevao interrogated Ventura, who was on her third day of testimony in Combs’ federal s-- trafficking trial. "You testified you would heat up the baby oil and that’s the only thing you did to it, right? The pool filled with baby oil would require a lot, right?” Ventura answered "yes" to each question, visibly maintaining her composure under the pressure.

She previously told the jury on Wednesday that Combs once filled an inflatable pool with bottles of baby oil and other lubricants for a hotel-room “freak off” — insisting the oil be heated and applied “every five minutes” so his s-- show participants would be “glistening.”