Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ Courtroom Drama: Cassie Ventura Addresses Rapper's Baby Oil Date Rape Drug Allegations
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team attempted to debunk outrageous claims that the music mogul mixed baby oil with a date rape drug during his sordid “freak offs.”
The allegations came under fire as his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura took to the stand once again on Thursday, May 15.
Ventura, who is eight months pregnant with her and husband Alex Fine's third child, found herself in the hot seat as Combs’ attorney, Anna Estevao, relentlessly challenged her testimony.
Estevao sought to counter a damning assertion that the founder of Bad Boy Records allegedly doused one victim with the allegedly tainted lubricant before a brutal assault. "You testified yesterday that you would get Johnson & Johnson baby oil from the drug store, right?” Estevao interrogated Ventura, who was on her third day of testimony in Combs’ federal s-- trafficking trial. "You testified you would heat up the baby oil and that’s the only thing you did to it, right? The pool filled with baby oil would require a lot, right?” Ventura answered "yes" to each question, visibly maintaining her composure under the pressure.
She previously told the jury on Wednesday that Combs once filled an inflatable pool with bottles of baby oil and other lubricants for a hotel-room “freak off” — insisting the oil be heated and applied “every five minutes” so his s-- show participants would be “glistening.”
The allegations popped up in October when an anonymous woman accused Combs of drenching her in GHB-laced baby oil before he and his bodyguard allegedly assaulted her.
The supposed victim was allegedly coerced to strip when Diddy brandished a knife and later described an out-of-control sensation of becoming “more and more limp” as the nightmare unfolded.
Federal prosecutors, in their criminal complaint against the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper, charged that Combs manipulated drugs to keep his victims “compliant” during prolonged, violent sexual encounters.
Amid the allegations following the rapper’s New York City arrest, Combs’ lawyer Marc Agnifilo attempted to provide an explanation for the abundance of baby oil bottles in his home.
"I don't know where the number 1,000 came from," Agnifilo said in a September 25 interview. "I can't imagine it's thousands."
When it was confirmed that the number stemmed directly from the federal document, he went on to say he wasn’t “really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything.”
When he was told the bottles could have been used as lubrication during orgies, Agnifilo replied, "I guess. I don't know what you need 1,000 — one bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don't know what you'd even need 1,000 for."
The 55-year-old scandal-ridden hip-hop mogul is accused of s-- trafficking women during his infamous “freak offs” but has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.
If convicted, he could face life behind bars.