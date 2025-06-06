NEWS Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Rapper's Ex Details 'Long Nights' With Him and Other Men as Sexuality Rumors Swirl Source: MEGA An influencer testified in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' case, alleging he was involved with other men during their romance.

An influencer, who goes by the name of “Jane,” and claimed to have been in a relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs from 2021-2024, took the stand in his trial on June 5, testifying about long “hotel nights” that involved other men. Jane explained she and Combs often were intimate in his Miami bedroom for 12-24 hours at a time.

'I Really Loved My Partner'

Source: Viral Vision/YouTube Jane said she 'really loved' the rapper.

“I really loved my partner, and I was just making love with my partner the whole time, and lots of affection and kissing and lovemaking,” she shared. “It felt like Sean was really passionate, and he brought out a lot of passion out of me, too. And the way he would compliment me and be so into me and just really, like, enjoying one another.” Jane, who mentioned Combs preferred having p--- playing in the background while they were having s--, went on to reveal intel about her ex and other males.

Other Men

Source: MEGA Jane claimed Sean 'Diddy' Combs asked her about sleeping with other men.

She recalled an evening in May 2021 when Combs questioned her about sleeping with other men. When she “played into the fantasy,” Combs told her he could “make that happen tonight.” Later, a man she called Don came to their hotel room, leading to her sleeping with him while Combs watched. Once he left, she and Combs were intimate. While she initially was “exhilarated” by what had occurred, she said what happened changed her and Combs’ trajectory. “I truly felt that that night just opened, like, a Pandora’s box in the relationship,” she stated. “It just completely set the tone for our relationship moving forward.” Jane added she was “unable” to shut that out for “the remainder” of their relationship, sharing, “There was so much of it after and it was too much of it.”

She Had to 'Perform' for Him

Source: MEGA Jane said she told Sean 'Diddy' Combs she didn't like being intimate with other men.

She said she told Combs, both in writing and verbally, she didn’t like having s-- with other men. “Whenever the topic came up, it would start out really uncomfortable. I could just feel that the tension was building, and I would just kind of push down what I was going to say,” she said, claiming Combs was “dismissive” of her request. Due to Combs paying her rent — and suggesting he’d stop doing so if they broke up — she grew “frustrated” and felt like she had to “perform these nights for him.”

'Obsessive Use of Baby Oil'

Source: MEGA Jane claimed the nights she had to sleep with other men were called 'debauchery' or 'hotel nights.'