Sean 'Diddy' Combs Living 'Crazy' Lavish Life Behind Bars With Contraband Cellphone, Alcohol, Nude Photos and Prison Servants, Ex-Inmates Claim

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Sean "Diddy" Combs is reportedly living a surprisingly comfortable life behind bars, with former inmates claiming he has access to a contraband cellphone, alcohol, and other perks. Sources who spent time in the same Fort Dix unit as Combs, 56, claim his prison benefits cost thousands of dollars each month.

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'The Party Started' When Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrived

Source: MEGA One ex-inmate said 'the party started' when Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrived.

Combs is serving a 50-month federal sentence for prostitution-related offenses after being convicted on two counts of transporting people across state lines for sexual encounters. Four former inmates told NBC News that Combs quickly established a privileged routine after arriving at the New Jersey prison in October 2025. "Pretty much the day he arrived, the party started," one source claimed. Other inmates allegedly cook for him, clean his toilet and shower, make his bed, and handle his laundry. One prisoner reportedly gives Combs Chinese-style massages. "This is not some normal s--- you see in jail. This is some rich s---," one former inmate said. "It looks crazy, but again, it's Diddy."

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Has a Contraband Phone

Source: MEGA Former inmates claimed Sean 'Diddy' Combs has access to a contraband cellphone.

Sources claimed Combs uses contraband cellphones to scroll Instagram and view n--- and sexually explicit photos allegedly sent by a former girlfriend. Two inmates also claimed he has a "jailbroken" tablet that allows him to watch movies and documentaries, including Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Combs allegedly also gets Remeron, an antidepressant known as "rem-roms" inside prison. While prescribed to some inmates for depression and anxiety, sources said the medication is also traded on the prison's black market. "You can pretty much get anything except a key to the front door and a female," a source claimed.

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Booze Is Reportedly Smuggled In

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly enjoys premium alcohol smuggled into the federal prison by guards.

Former inmates also alleged Combs has access to premium liquor that is secretly brought into the prison by guards and shared with a small circle of prisoners. "H--- yeah, I drank with him," one source said of drinking Hennessy with Combs. The sources claimed people outside prison send money to other inmates' commissary accounts in exchange for services for Combs.

'People Are in Awe of Him'

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly has other inmates cooking, cleaning and doing his laundry.