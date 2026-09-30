Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prison Release Date Moves to January 21, 2028, According to Federal Bureau of Prisons Spokesperson

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Release Date Changed Several Times

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison after his federal trial.

Combs began serving his 50-month sentence after being convicted at his federal trial last year. A jury found him guilty of two counts of transporting pr------- across state lines for s--. He was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and s-- trafficking. His projected release date has shifted several times since he entered federal custody. The date was previously listed as February 5 before moving again to January 21, 2028.

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Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was found guilty of two counts of transporting prostitutes across state lines.

The earlier changes included a move from May 8 to June 4, 2028, following allegations that Combs drank moonshine and made an unauthorized three-way phone call. His attorney denied the allegations. The date was later moved to April 25, 2028, after he received credits under the FIRST STEP Act, a federal prison reform law signed during President Donald Trump's first presidency. The law has been associated with sentence reductions for eligible federal inmates, with Kim Kardashian among its high-profile advocates.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Faced Prison-Related Reports

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs faced reports of incidents behind bars, including a reported fight with another inmate earlier this year.

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs' representative addressed his first week at FCI Fort Dix, saying rumors would surface during his time there.