Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prison Release Date Moves to January 21, 2028, According to Federal Bureau of Prisons Spokesperson
Sept. 30 2026, Updated 2:35 a.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is now scheduled for release from federal prison on January 21, 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
The new date comes after several changes to the music mogul's projected release date. Combs, whose real name is Sean Combs, was originally expected to remain behind bars until May 8, 2028.
A spokesperson for Combs, Juda Engelmayer, addressed the changing timeline, telling Daily Mail, "We never know how or why the BOP calculates and posts these dates."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Release Date Changed Several Times
Combs began serving his 50-month sentence after being convicted at his federal trial last year.
A jury found him guilty of two counts of transporting pr------- across state lines for s--. He was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and s-- trafficking.
His projected release date has shifted several times since he entered federal custody.
The date was previously listed as February 5 before moving again to January 21, 2028.
The earlier changes included a move from May 8 to June 4, 2028, following allegations that Combs drank moonshine and made an unauthorized three-way phone call.
His attorney denied the allegations.
The date was later moved to April 25, 2028, after he received credits under the FIRST STEP Act, a federal prison reform law signed during President Donald Trump's first presidency.
The law has been associated with sentence reductions for eligible federal inmates, with Kim Kardashian among its high-profile advocates.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Faced Prison-Related Reports
Combs has also faced reports of incidents while he was behind bars.
TMZ previously reported that he was involved in a fight with another inmate earlier this year.
A statement shared on the rapper's X account also pushed back against the moonshine allegations.
"The rumors claiming Mr Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false," the post said.
"His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family," the post added.
A spokesperson for the 56-year-old separately told Daily Mail that he was focused on good conduct while incarcerated.
"His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities," the spokesperson said.
"And he is taking them seriously," they added.
The representative also spoke about the early period of his stay at FCI Fort Dix.
"This is only his first week at FCI Fort Dix, and unfortunately, rumors will surface throughout his time there," the representative said.
"We ask the public and the press to give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth, and the grace to move forward in peace," they added.
Days later, Combs was reportedly accused of violating prison rules by making a three-way call.
He said he was speaking with his lawyer, who was preparing a statement for New York Times.