Article continues below advertisement
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prison Sentence Revealed After Disturbing Trafficking Trial: How Much Time Will Rapper Serve?

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was found guilty of two prostitution charges in July.

Profile Image

Oct. 3 2025, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs' prison fate has been revealed.

The disgraced rapper was sentenced to more than four years behind bars during a hearing in Manhattan federal court on Friday, October 3. Judge Arun Subramanian was the one to give Combs his official sentence after receiving requests from both the Bad Boy Records founder's defense team and prosecutors.

“You abused them, physically, emotionally and psychologically,” he told Combs before giving him the sentence of 50 months after a nearly six-hour long hearing.

“Why did it happen for so long? Because you had the power and resources to keep it going, and because you didn’t get caught,” Subramanian said. “A meaningful sentence is needed to protect the public for further crimes.”

The judge also was given an emotional letter from the music mogul's ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, urging him to consider a sentence that would allow her to not live in fear of Combs "walking free" and retaliating against her for testifying during his disturbing trafficking trial earlier this year.

What Will Sean 'Diddy' Combs Serve Time in Prison For?

Image of rhe rapper avoided a potential life prison sentence after being acquitted of trafficking and racketeering charges.
Source: MEGA

The rapper avoided a potential life prison sentence after being acquitted of trafficking and racketeering charges.

Combs' sentencing hearing comes after he received a split verdict in July — with a Manhattan jury finding the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper guilty of two transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

He was acquitted of more serious racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking charges.

Prosecutors Requested Sean 'Diddy' Combs Serve More Than 11 Years in Prison

Image of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial began in May.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial began in May.

Ahead of Friday's sentencing hearing, prosecutors asked Judge Subramanian to consider a sentence of 135 months behind bars — which is more than 11 years — and a $500,000 fine.

Reasoning behind prosecutors' request stemmed from their belief that Combs has lacked remorse in the midst of several sexual assault lawsuits and his brutal trafficking trial.

Image of Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in September 2024.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in September 2024.

They also noted how Combs' offenses involved violence, intimidation and coercion, which could leave his victims feeling in danger if and when he were to be freed.

"His crimes of conviction are serious and have warranted sentences over 10 years in multiple cases for defendants who, like Sean Combs, engaged in violence and put others in fear," prosecutors wrote in a memo sent to the judge. "A substantial term of imprisonment is also needed in this case because the defendant is unrepentant."

How Long Did Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Team Want Him to Go Away For?

Image of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' defense team only wanted him to serve 14 months in prison.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' defense team only wanted him to serve 14 months in prison.

Combs' defense team wanted a dramatically lighter sentence for their client — asking the judge to order a 14-month maximum prison sentence and to consider time already served.

With Combs being in jail since September 2024, this would leave him having completed almost the entire sentence and resulted in a near-immediate release.

To further complicate the judge's decision, the U.S. Probation Office reportedly recommended 5 to 7 years — a compromise that may have seemed more reasonable to Subramanian.

"It is time for Mr Combs to go home to his family," his defense lawyers insisted.

