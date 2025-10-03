Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prison Sentence Revealed After Disturbing Trafficking Trial: How Much Time Will Rapper Serve?

Sean "Diddy" Combs' prison fate has been revealed.

The disgraced rapper was sentenced to more than four years behind bars during a hearing in Manhattan federal court on Friday, October 3. Judge Arun Subramanian was the one to give Combs his official sentence after receiving requests from both the Bad Boy Records founder's defense team and prosecutors.

“You abused them, physically, emotionally and psychologically,” he told Combs before giving him the sentence of 50 months after a nearly six-hour long hearing.

“Why did it happen for so long? Because you had the power and resources to keep it going, and because you didn’t get caught,” Subramanian said. “A meaningful sentence is needed to protect the public for further crimes.”

The judge also was given an emotional letter from the music mogul's ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, urging him to consider a sentence that would allow her to not live in fear of Combs "walking free" and retaliating against her for testifying during his disturbing trafficking trial earlier this year.