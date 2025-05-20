Sean 'Diddy' Combs Carried Pills Featuring Former President Barack Obama's Face, Ex-Assistant Claims
Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly had drug-related memorabilia of former President Barack Obama.
The music mogul's ex-personal assistant David James testified about the disgraced rapper's drug use — and Combs' odd display of admiration for Obama — while appearing in court for his second day of testimony on Tuesday, May 20.
President Barack Obama Pills
"There were various pills, but one was in the form of a former president’s face," James admitted before prosecutor Christy Slavik asked him to specify which ex-POTUS he had been referring to.
In response, James declared: "President Obama."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Drug Use
Shedding light on Combs' drug use, James claimed the Bad Boy Records founder carried 25 to 30 pill bottles in his toiletry bag when staying at hotels. The medicine allegedly included Percocet, ecstasy, Viagra, weight loss pills and supplements for sperm count.
While Combs wasn't charged with any drug-related offenses, he is being tried for racketeering — a pattern of organized illegal activity conducted to generate wealth and power. The 55-year-old was also charged with s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Always Needed Cash
In addition to his array of pills, Combs also required a hefty stack of cash to accompany him on his travels.
According to James, the "I Need a Girl" hitmaker demanded his personal assistant ensured he had at least $10,000 "and sometimes much more" for his trips.
At one point on the stand, James accused Combs of making him buy baby oil, lubricant and condoms with cash and "personally" reimburse him for it in order for the purchases to stay off company records.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex-Assistant Recalls Armed Suge Knight Run-In
Perhaps the most shocking part of James' testimony involved a 2008 interaction with Combs' rival Suge Knight at Mel's Diner in 2008.
James recalled the incident in court, claiming Knight stood in the parking lot of the restaurant with a gun while surrounded by four black SUVs as Combs' former assistant and his security guard D-Roc ordered cheeseburgers inside.
D-Roc and James immediately left the scene, but allegedly returned to Mel's Diner with an armed Diddy after informing him about their run-in with Knight.
"I was really shook up by it," James admitted, remembering how he was driving the vehicle as Combs allegedly had three hand guns on his lap. "This was the first time as his assistant that I realized my life was in danger. I told them I want to leave but give six months notice so I could train the next assistant."