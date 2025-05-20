Sean 'Diddy' Combs Carried Pills Featuring Former President Barack Obama's Face, Ex-Assistant Claims

In addition to his array of pills, Combs also required a hefty stack of cash to accompany him on his travels.

According to James, the "I Need a Girl" hitmaker demanded his personal assistant ensured he had at least $10,000 "and sometimes much more" for his trips.

At one point on the stand, James accused Combs of making him buy baby oil, lubricant and condoms with cash and "personally" reimburse him for it in order for the purchases to stay off company records.