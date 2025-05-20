Sean 'Diddy' Combs Had 3 Guns in His Lap During Incident Involving Rapper's Rival Suge Knight, Ex-Assistant Testifies

At that point D-Roc instructed the duo to leave and the pair allegedly went back to Combs' home — where he was with his then-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.

According to James, Combs and Ventura appeared to have been in the middle of fighting as the "Me & U" singer looked upset and was crying.

After informing Combs about their encounter with Knight, the "I Need a Girl" rapper allegedly made James drive him and D-Roc back to the diner.

James said Combs positioned himself in the back seat with three handguns in his lap, however, Knight was no longer at the diner upon arrival and didn't appear to be nearby after the men drove around the block in search of the former Death Row Records CEO.

The former personal assistant admitted under oath that he was "really shook up by" the situation, noting it was the first time while working for Combs that he felt his life was in danger. James claimed he had never seen guns before this instance and was unaware the weapons had been in Combs' possession.

After returning to New York, James put in his six month notice.