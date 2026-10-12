Sean 'Diddy' Combs Rushed Out of Prison for Medical Emergency After Suffering Head Injury, FCI Fort Dix Sources Reveal

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Sean "Diddy" Combs was rushed out of federal prison on the morning of October 10 after suffering a head injury. It's not clear whether the rapper was taken to a nearby hospital.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Taken Out of Prison in Ambulance

Source: MEGA Sean Combs reportedly left FCI Fort Dix in an ambulance around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Sources at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey told TMZ that Combs was transported off prison grounds at 1 a.m. on Saturday for treatment. The ambulance reportedly returned Combs to the facility before sunrise. Sources said that the music mogul was conscious and speaking when he was brought back to prison. Combs' representative, Juda S. Engelmayer, said, "We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances. Sean's health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out."

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Prison Release Date Pushed Back

Source: MEGA Sean Combs' projected prison release date was reportedly moved from January 2028 to March 2028.

Combs' injury comes as the disgraced rapper's prison sentence got a little bit longer. His release date got pushed back to March 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons records Combs was supposed to leave FCI Fort Dix on January 21, 2028. "For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including reasons for a change in release date," the BOP told People.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged Cushy Life Behind Bars

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs is reportedly living a lavish life in prison.

Combs has also reportedly been enjoying quite the luxury life behind bars. Previous reports claimed other inmates were cooking for him, cleaning his living space, making his bed, doing his laundry, and giving him "Chinese-style massages." Four former inmates spoke out about the rapper's cushy treatment, with one saying, "This is not some normal s--- you see in jail. This is some rich s---. It looks crazy, but again, it's Diddy."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Rep Claps Back