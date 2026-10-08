Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prison Date Pushed Back as His Lavish Lifestyle Surfaces

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Sean "Diddy" Combs’ time behind bars just got a little longer. The rapper’s release date has been pushed back to March 2028, per Federal Bureau of Prisons records. Combs was previously expected to leave FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey on January 21, 2028. “For privacy, safety and security reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including reasons for a change in release date,” the BOP told People. The change comes amid reports on the lavish lifestyle Combs allegedly maintained inside the federal prison.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Enjoyed Lavish Perks Behind Bars

Source: MEGA Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was previously expected to leave FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey on January 21, 2028.

NBC News recently reported that the music mogul has allegedly paid thousands of dollars to fellow inmates for access to contraband, including Hennessy cognac and cellphones. Sources also claimed inmates cook and clean for Combs, while one prisoner allegedly gives him “Chinese-style massages.” One inmate reportedly claimed Combs had access to a cellphone that he used to receive n--- photos from a former girlfriend. He also allegedly had a “jail broken” tablet that allowed him to watch 50 Cent’s documentary about him.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ Representative Responded to Prison Reports

Source: MEGA Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ alleged prison tablet gave him access to 50 Cent’s documentary about him.

Combs’ representative Juda Engelmayer pushed back against the attention surrounding the reports. “The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’s life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news,” Engelmayer told the outlet. “The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence within the rules and he patiently awaits the court’s decision on his appeal," he added. The Bureau of Prisons, meanwhile, said it does not comment on “anecdotal allegations,” while acknowledging that contraband remains an ongoing issue inside federal facilities. "We are fully committed to safeguarding everyone in our custody and to maintaining the safety and security of our correctional staff and surrounding communities. To this end, we operate under a controlled environment that is both secure and humane,” the department said in a statement to the outlet.

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Source: MEGA Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was reportedly placed in solitary confinement after VIP treatment claims.

The latest release-date change also comes after Combs was reportedly returned to solitary confinement. He had previously spent time in solitary after getting into a fight with another inmate. Per reports, his move came amid questions about the alleged VIP treatment he had been receiving from fellow prisoners. Four men who spent time in Combs’ unit reportedly described a setup in which inmates allegedly prepared special meals for him, stored his belongings and helped him obtain items that were not permitted. One source described the arrangement bluntly: “This is not some normal s--- you see in jail. This is some rich s---.”

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison in October 2025.