Sean 'Diddy' Combs Looks Unrecognizable as He's Seen for the First Time in New Jersey Prison

Sean "Diddy" Combs looked unrecognizable in his first-ever prison photo. On Friday, October 31, the rapper, 55, was photographed walking in the yard at the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix, in New Jersey. Combs had a long gray beard and placed his hands in the pockets of his navy blue hoodie. He covered the rest of his hair with an orange beanie.

The music mogul will spend 50 months in the facility after being convicted of federal s-- crimes. Combs initially served time at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn (MDC) before his legal team insisted he be transferred to New Jersey. "Living conditions at the MDC remain inhumane and the conditions seem unlikely to improve due to the aggressive government budget cuts," one of his attorneys wrote in a letter. "MDC routinely serves food that is expired and infested with maggots. The maggot-infested food captured in that photo is, unfortunately, not an uncommon experience."

Combs was transferred on the morning of Thursday, October 30, shortly after his friend Charlucci Finney alleged that a fellow inmate snuck into his cell with a shiv. The star reportedly woke up "with a knife to his throat." "I don’t know whether he fought him off or the guards came. I just know that it happened..." Finney said. "It was probably a way to say, 'Next time you ain't gonna be so lucky.' Everything is intimidation. But with Sean it won't work. Sean is from Harlem."

Diddy's New Jersey Prison Conditions

The new, low-security facility offers a Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) that U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian recommended he engage in. According to a report, the producer is living in a dormitory-style unit in the prison. He is served breakfast before 6:00 a.m., a menu that includes fruit, hot oatmeal, whole wheat bread and jelly, and coffee with skim milk. For lunch around 11:00 a.m., Combs is provided chicken fajitas, cilantro rice, black beans, whole kernel corn, fruit and a beverage. Dinner comes at 4:00 p.m., with an offering of roast beef or lentils, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies with brown gravy, whole wheat bread, a margarine pat and a drink.

What Was Sean 'Diddy' Combs Charged With?

