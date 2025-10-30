Sean 'Diddy' Combs Transferred to New Jersey Prison Days After Reportedly Waking Up to Knife Against His Throat

Article continues below advertisement

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been transferred to a new facility just days after he reportedly woke up with a knife to his throat. Combs, 55, reported to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey on the morning of Thursday, October 30, to begin serving his 50-month sentence, a news outlet shared.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Transferred to New Jersey

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Transferred to New Jersey

The "Last Night" rapper originally requested to serve his time at the New Jersey prison as his team believed it would be the best location for the music mogul to "address drug abuse issues" and "maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts." The Bad Boy Records founder — who was previously serving time at Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn — made headlines on October 22 when his longtime friend Charlucci Finney revealed a fellow inmate snuck into Diddy’s cell with a shiv, resulting in Combs waking up "with a knife to his throat."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Woke Up to Knife

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Woke Up to Knife

"I don’t know whether he fought him off or the guards came," Finney noted. "I just know that it happened." Finney noted that he believed the incident was only meant to be a threat, as if "this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Previously Incarcerated in Brooklyn

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Previously Incarcerated in Brooklyn

"It was probably a way to say, 'Next time you ain't gonna be so lucky.' Everything is intimidation," Finney explained. "But with Sean it won't work. Sean is from Harlem." Diddy first entered the Brooklyn facility in September 2024, when he was arrested and held without bail pending his legal trial. The “Nasty Girl” artist’s trial began on May 5 and lasted 10 weeks, resulting in the star being acquitted of the most serious charges: racketeering conspiracy and s-- trafficking charges. Diddy was found guilty on two counts of federal “transportation to engage in prostitution.”

Diddy's Attorneys Rallied for His Transfer

Diddy's Attorneys Rallied for His Transfer