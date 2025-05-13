Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Rapper's Ex Cassie Ventura Claims They Discussed Getting Her Getting 'B----- Implants' During Romance

Cassie Ventura, who is currently testifying in her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial in New York, claimed the rapper was very involved in her appearance throughout their romance.

She said Combs would tell her that “I looked too Mexican with my hair like that, or I needed to have my nails done a certain way.”

Ventura told the jury she and Combs discussed whether she should get b------ implants, and during their freak off sessions, he wanted her to look really good.

“Some days he would want me to be really s---, and be his woman other days,” she said while on the stand.