BREAKING NEWS 'He's Going to Kill Me': Cassie Ventura Begged Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex-Assistant for Help During Violent Outburst Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was accused of wanting to 'kill' Cassie Ventura, his ex-assistant testified on May 29.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was so violent toward his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, his assistant Mia said during her testimony on Thursday, May 29. While in the courtroom, she recalled going on a trip to Turks and Caicos with Ventura, 38, and Combs, 55, when she was awoken one night by Ventura, who was "running and screaming."

Cassie Ventura's Plea to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Assistant

Source: MEGA Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs dated on and off for many years.

"You gotta help me, he’s going to kill me," Mia recalled Ventura saying the rapper during their 2012 getaway. The two women blocked the door with furniture to not let an angry Combs, who was banging and screaming at the door, in. The pair ran away via the back door and kept on going to the beach in order to get away from him, Mia said while on the stand.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Attacked Cassie Ventura

Source: Southern District New York Court Sean 'Diddy' Combs' assistant said she never reported him to the police.

This wasn't the only time the duo had to run away from Combs, as they also went to the beach to get away from a "screaming" and "irate" star. The weather started to get bad when they were floating on paddle boards, Mia said. "I was trying to weigh whether it was scarier to face mother nature or go back to Puff," Mia said, adding they eventually returned to Combs, who previously went by Puff Daddy. Mia said the reason why she never reported Combs was because she thought he "was above the police."

Source: Southern District New York Court Mia said Cassie Ventura 'started gushing blood' everywhere.

Mia also testified about trying to stop the music mogul's attack on Ventura. "He threw me against he wall so quick and so easily and I realized we were in real danger," Mia said, adding that stylist Deonte Nash also tried to stop the assault. Combs then threw Ventura on the bed, leading her to cut her face on the corner. "She just started gushing blood," Mia said.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Violent Outburst on Cassie Ventura

Source: MEGA Cassie Ventura claimed the music mogul gave her a 'fat lip.'