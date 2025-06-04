The View's Sunny Hostin Eerily Locked Eyes With Sean 'Diddy' Combs While Attending His Trafficking Trial
Sunny Hostin is witnessing the drama go down in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial firsthand.
On the latest episode of The View's "Behind the Table" podcast, the TV star — who's also a lawyer — revealed she's been sitting in the NYC courtroom as the rapper is on trial for s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The case kicked off on May 5 and is expected to last a total of eight weeks.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Recognized Sunny Hostin in the Courtroom
Hostin revealed she "knows" the disgraced star, admitting that while in court, "He was staring at me one day, and I’m thinking, oh my goodness."
"I spoke to his mother very briefly in the bathroom," she added.
Sunny Hostin's Opinion on the Trial
Hostin noted things "could go either way, because it’s such an odd case for people to get their minds around."
She predicted the dad-of-seven's team could try to portray Diddy as a "complicated, flawed man with an unconventional s-- life" and "a domestic violence abuser, but he’s not a s-- trafficker, he’s not a racketeer and he didn’t transport women or men for prostitution."
The TV star was referring to his documented abuse of ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
The author said that would be "a pretty decent argument," as it's presented to the jury as "this guy’s a bad guy, but he’s not that guy."
Hostin's comments are somewhat different from what she said last month during the earlier days of the trial.
"He’s accused of a lot of s-- related crimes and I was a former s-- crimes, human trafficking federal prosecutor so this is what I did for a living," she spilled on a May episode of The View. "And I will tell you that it is probably the most disturbing case I’ve heard in my career."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Looked Feeble in Court
At the time, she also revealed that Combs looks like a shell of his former self with gray hair.
"He looks very much like a defeated mogul. He dressed like Mr. Rogers. He’s got sort of like a gray sweater, he’s walking feebly," she explained, then pointing out that changing his appearance "could be a defense tactic."
As OK! reported, Combs pleaded not guilty to the charges after he was arrested in September.
He's received constant support from his children and mother, who have repeatedly attended his trials. However, it was alleged that his 18-year-old twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila, left the room in disgust after hearing about their father's sexual activity.