Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Drastic Weight Loss and Graying Hair Revealed 3 Months After Rapper Was Locked Behind Bars: 'He's Astonishingly Thinner'
Sean "Diddy" Combs' prison stint has started to take a toll on him.
The rapper's physical features have reportedly declined in the three months since he was arrested and imprisoned at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., back in September.
On Wednesday, December 18, Combs appeared in court for his latest hearing — where further court dates were scheduled and prosecutors handed over additional documents for their case against the music mogul.
After the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper stood before the court, Law & Crime reporter Elizabeth Millner, who was in the room with Combs, revealed to a news publication that the Bad Boy Records founder seemed to have lost a lot of weight during his time behind bars.
"He appeared just astonishingly thinner, which you can expect (from him being) inside a federal detention center for a couple of months now," the journalist admitted. "A lot different from the luxury lifestyle that he was living before, but he appeared very noticeably thinner and maybe being locked up in detention is starting to wear on him."
Millner said Combs also "appeared grayer a little bit," in reference to his aging hair color, though there were no photos allowed inside of the courtroom to confirm.
In response to the media correspondent's claims, a source close to Combs insisted the disgraced rapper is "fit, healthy and fully focused on his defense" while "working out regularly."
"He has been very active, remains in good spirits, and, as always, he was happy to see his children," the insider told the news outlet, referencing how two of Combs' seven children attended the court hearing.
Christian, 26, and Justin, 30, were spotted gesturing toward their father with prayer hands inside of the courtroom, to which he responded with a wave.
Diddy is being held without bail in the Brooklyn prison after being charged with three felony counts of s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.
Metropolitan Detention Center is far from the lavish mansions Combs used to call home — and his celebrity status supposedly isn't getting him any special treatment.
"His money and wealth won’t get him any benefits," former MDC inmate Timothy Smith revealed to Daily Mail Australia in October. "People think there are TVs and radios, but where he’s at, there’s nothing, not even a radio. You get a Bible and one book per week. That’s all."
The prison was described as an "overcrowded, understaffed and neglected federal jail that is h--- on Earth" by an attorney for Edwin Cordero — an inmate who was killed at MDC after sustaining a fatal injury during a fight.
