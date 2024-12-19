or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoNEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Drastic Weight Loss and Graying Hair Revealed 3 Months After Rapper Was Locked Behind Bars: 'He's Astonishingly Thinner'

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in September and has since been locked away at a prison in New York City.

By:

Dec. 19 2024, Updated 12:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sean "Diddy" Combs' prison stint has started to take a toll on him.

The rapper's physical features have reportedly declined in the three months since he was arrested and imprisoned at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., back in September.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs weight loss grey hair prison thinner
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' multiple requests for bail have been denied.

Article continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, December 18, Combs appeared in court for his latest hearing — where further court dates were scheduled and prosecutors handed over additional documents for their case against the music mogul.

After the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper stood before the court, Law & Crime reporter Elizabeth Millner, who was in the room with Combs, revealed to a news publication that the Bad Boy Records founder seemed to have lost a lot of weight during his time behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs weight loss grey hair prison thinner
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was charged with three felony counts of s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Article continues below advertisement

"He appeared just astonishingly thinner, which you can expect (from him being) inside a federal detention center for a couple of months now," the journalist admitted. "A lot different from the luxury lifestyle that he was living before, but he appeared very noticeably thinner and maybe being locked up in detention is starting to wear on him."

Millner said Combs also "appeared grayer a little bit," in reference to his aging hair color, though there were no photos allowed inside of the courtroom to confirm.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs weight loss grey hair prison thinner
Source: MEGA

A reporter said Sean 'Diddy' Combs looked 'thinner' and 'grayer' during his most recent court appearance.

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In response to the media correspondent's claims, a source close to Combs insisted the disgraced rapper is "fit, healthy and fully focused on his defense" while "working out regularly."

"He has been very active, remains in good spirits, and, as always, he was happy to see his children," the insider told the news outlet, referencing how two of Combs' seven children attended the court hearing.

Article continues below advertisement

Christian, 26, and Justin, 30, were spotted gesturing toward their father with prayer hands inside of the courtroom, to which he responded with a wave.

Diddy is being held without bail in the Brooklyn prison after being charged with three felony counts of s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs weight loss grey hair prison thinner
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleaded not guilty to the charges made against him.

Article continues below advertisement

Metropolitan Detention Center is far from the lavish mansions Combs used to call home — and his celebrity status supposedly isn't getting him any special treatment.

"His money and wealth won’t get him any benefits," former MDC inmate Timothy Smith revealed to Daily Mail Australia in October. "People think there are TVs and radios, but where he’s at, there’s nothing, not even a radio. You get a Bible and one book per week. That’s all."

The prison was described as an "overcrowded, understaffed and neglected federal jail that is h--- on Earth" by an attorney for Edwin Cordero — an inmate who was killed at MDC after sustaining a fatal injury during a fight.

Page Six spoke to Millner and a source about Diddy's recent court hearing.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.