Sean Hannity Gave Katie Zacharia 'Unsolicited Advice' After Rocky White House Debut

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Katie Zacharia went to Fox News to address her widely criticized debut as White House press secretary, but Sean Hannity did not offer the friendly reception she expected. Hannity questioned her preparation, credentials and abbreviated briefing just hours before she was abruptly fired after just five days on the job.

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Sean Hannity Confronted Katie Zacharia's 'Widely Panned' Debut

Source: MEGA Katie Zacharia appeared on Fox News on October 15 to discuss her first White House briefing.

“You had your first moment as press secretary — it’s been widely panned, I’m sure you’re aware,” Hannity told her during an October 15 segment. "It only lasted 14 minutes. You only took three questions, questions about your legal background, calling yourself a lawyer. You went to Pepperdine Law School, but you did not pass the bar exam, correct?” “Correct,” Zacharia replied. “Well, how did you feel it went, personally?” Hannity asked. “So, what I feel is I really stepped up and to the plate to do the press conference, Sean, with very little prep time,” Zacharia said. “Am I hearing that you think the staff should have prepped you better?” Hannity asked.

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Fox News Interview Ends With Advice

Source: MEGA Sean Hannity pointed out that Katie Zacharia answered just three questions during the briefing.

“Why only three questions in 14 minutes, and what might you do a little differently going forward?” he asked. “I can give you some unsolicited advice: That’s never gonna be a friendly room to you.” As music began signaling an advertising break, Zacharia promised to be “very well prepared” and said she wanted to build relationships with members of the press corps.

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Source: MEGA Katie Zacharia confirmed that she had not passed the bar exam after attending Pepperdine Law School.

“I will step up to the duty President Trump has asked me to as press secretary,” she said just hours before her abrupt departure from the role.

Criticism From an Ally 'Lands Harder'

Source: @THEICONICAMORE/INSTAGRAM Amore Philip said Katie Zacharia needed to handle more questions and remain composed under pressure to rebuild credibility.