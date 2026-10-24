Sean Hannity Gave Katie Zacharia 'Unsolicited Advice' After Rocky White House Debut
Oct. 24 2026, Published 7:08 a.m. ET
Katie Zacharia went to Fox News to address her widely criticized debut as White House press secretary, but Sean Hannity did not offer the friendly reception she expected.
Hannity questioned her preparation, credentials and abbreviated briefing just hours before she was abruptly fired after just five days on the job.
Sean Hannity Confronted Katie Zacharia's 'Widely Panned' Debut
“You had your first moment as press secretary — it’s been widely panned, I’m sure you’re aware,” Hannity told her during an October 15 segment.
"It only lasted 14 minutes. You only took three questions, questions about your legal background, calling yourself a lawyer. You went to Pepperdine Law School, but you did not pass the bar exam, correct?”
“Correct,” Zacharia replied.
“Well, how did you feel it went, personally?” Hannity asked.
“So, what I feel is I really stepped up and to the plate to do the press conference, Sean, with very little prep time,” Zacharia said.
“Am I hearing that you think the staff should have prepped you better?” Hannity asked.
Fox News Interview Ends With Advice
“Why only three questions in 14 minutes, and what might you do a little differently going forward?” he asked. “I can give you some unsolicited advice: That’s never gonna be a friendly room to you.”
As music began signaling an advertising break, Zacharia promised to be “very well prepared” and said she wanted to build relationships with members of the press corps.
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“I will step up to the duty President Trump has asked me to as press secretary,” she said just hours before her abrupt departure from the role.
Criticism From an Ally 'Lands Harder'
“When the criticism comes from your own side, it lands harder,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.
“A friendly network is supposed to be a press secretary’s safe harbor, so when Sean Hannity publicly questions Katie Zacharia’s debut, the message to viewers is that even allies are not sure she is ready,” Philip explained.
Philip said taking only three questions “reads as avoidance,” undermining the confidence the podium is meant to project.