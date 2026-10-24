or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Katie Zacharia
OK LogoNEWS

Sean Hannity Gave Katie Zacharia 'Unsolicited Advice' After Rocky White House Debut

Photo of Sean Hannity and Katie Zacharia.
Source: MEGA

Sean Hannity questioned Katie Zacharia’s first briefing and advised her to prepare for tough reporters.

Profile Image

Oct. 24 2026, Published 7:08 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Katie Zacharia went to Fox News to address her widely criticized debut as White House press secretary, but Sean Hannity did not offer the friendly reception she expected.

Hannity questioned her preparation, credentials and abbreviated briefing just hours before she was abruptly fired after just five days on the job.

Article continues below advertisement

Sean Hannity Confronted Katie Zacharia's 'Widely Panned' Debut

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Katie Zacharia appeared on Fox News on October 15 to discuss her first White House briefing.
Source: MEGA

Katie Zacharia appeared on Fox News on October 15 to discuss her first White House briefing.

“You had your first moment as press secretary — it’s been widely panned, I’m sure you’re aware,” Hannity told her during an October 15 segment.

"It only lasted 14 minutes. You only took three questions, questions about your legal background, calling yourself a lawyer. You went to Pepperdine Law School, but you did not pass the bar exam, correct?”

“Correct,” Zacharia replied.

“Well, how did you feel it went, personally?” Hannity asked.

“So, what I feel is I really stepped up and to the plate to do the press conference, Sean, with very little prep time,” Zacharia said.

“Am I hearing that you think the staff should have prepped you better?” Hannity asked.

Article continues below advertisement

Fox News Interview Ends With Advice

Image of Sean Hannity pointed out that Katie Zacharia answered just three questions during the briefing.
Source: MEGA

Sean Hannity pointed out that Katie Zacharia answered just three questions during the briefing.

“Why only three questions in 14 minutes, and what might you do a little differently going forward?” he asked. “I can give you some unsolicited advice: That’s never gonna be a friendly room to you.”

As music began signaling an advertising break, Zacharia promised to be “very well prepared” and said she wanted to build relationships with members of the press corps.

MORE ON:
Katie Zacharia

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Katie Zacharia confirmed that she had not passed the bar exam after attending Pepperdine Law School.
Source: MEGA

Katie Zacharia confirmed that she had not passed the bar exam after attending Pepperdine Law School.

“I will step up to the duty President Trump has asked me to as press secretary,” she said just hours before her abrupt departure from the role.

Criticism From an Ally 'Lands Harder'

Image of Amore Philip said Katie Zacharia needed to handle more questions and remain composed under pressure to rebuild credibility.
Source: @THEICONICAMORE/INSTAGRAM

Amore Philip said Katie Zacharia needed to handle more questions and remain composed under pressure to rebuild credibility.

“When the criticism comes from your own side, it lands harder,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.

“A friendly network is supposed to be a press secretary’s safe harbor, so when Sean Hannity publicly questions Katie Zacharia’s debut, the message to viewers is that even allies are not sure she is ready,” Philip explained.

Philip said taking only three questions “reads as avoidance,” undermining the confidence the podium is meant to project.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.