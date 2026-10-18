Who Is Katie Zacharia? Meet Donald Trump's Former White House Press Secretary

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President Donald Trump has appointed Trump Media advisor Katie Zacharia as the new White House press secretary following Karoline Leavitt's departure in August. Zacharia was Trump's sixth chief spokesperson across his two administrations and the second press secretary of his current term. Her appointment comes ahead of the November midterm elections, as the White House prepares for a crucial period in the political calendar. However, she was let go after five days.

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Donald Trump Bragged About Katie Zacharia

Source: MEGA New White House press secretary Katie Zacharia succeeded Karoline Leavitt.

Trump announced Zacharia's appointment in an October 9 Truth Social post. "It is my Great Honor to have just appointed, as Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia," the president wrote. "She was previously involved in my Campaigns, assisting in key Swing States, where we won 7 out of 7." Trump said Zacharia has "an unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning," adding she is "likewise, a devoted fan and member of MAGA!" "I am confident that Katie will deliver strong results for our Country as the next White House Press Secretary, as she has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration," he continued. Trump also revealed Zacharia's formal debut from the briefing room podium in a separate post. "I am pleased to announce that Katie Zacharia will be beginning her term as Press Secretary tomorrow, Columbus Day, and will be doing an introductory News Conference on Tuesday at 9:30 A.M. from the Press Briefing Room in the White House," he wrote on Truth Social. "Katie has been with me, in spirit, from the very beginning, and will do a fantastic job! President DONALD J. TRUMP." In her first social media post following the announcement, Zacharia thanked the president and called "serving President Trump and the American people at this critical 250-year mark" as "the honor of a lifetime." "President Trump has shown America that we can be great again, and he works to effectuate that greatness every single day. His confidence is a true privilege, and his leadership is a blessing to this country," she added. During her first White House press briefing, Zacharia answered just three questions in less than 15 minutes. Zacharia said she was looking forward to "working with the White House, press corps, and with the reporters across the country, to get that record out." "Following the fabulous Karoline Leavitt is a high standard, and one worth meeting," she continued.

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Katie Zacharia Previously Served at the Department of Homeland Security

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump announced her appointment on October 9.

Before her White House appointment, Zacharia briefly served as spokesperson and deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). "I'm honored and proud to serve @POTUS@realDonaldTrumpand the Secretary of Homeland Security, @Sec_Noem, as the new Spokesperson and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs. I will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again!" she wrote on X in February. Zacharia left the department a few weeks later, saying, "I joined @DHSgov with a genuine passion for supporting @realDonaldTrump @POTUS in his decisive and effective policies to secure our homeland, be a voice for the precious Angel Families, and an advocate for the men and women of @ICEgov . I look forward to continuing that work in other capacities. God bless America, God Bless President Trump, and I am grateful to be alive during the presidencies of @realDonaldTrump !!🇺🇸."

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Katie Zacharia Held Several Roles Before Her White House Appointment

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Source: MEGA Katie Zacharia took three questions in under 15 minutes of her first press briefing.

Zacharia, a frequent fixture on Newsmax and Fox News, held positions in law, nonprofit organizations, education and political communications. According to her LinkedIn page, she began her professional career as an associate with the International Practice Team at Beijing-based Zhong Lun Law Firm from 2011 to 2013. She later pursued work in university development and political advocacy, although she said she stepped away from political commentary between 2014 and 2020 to raise her children. From 2023 to 2025, Zacharia served as Pepperdine University's director of development for special projects. She later worked as general counsel at Fix California, a conservative advocacy group founded by Richard Grenell. After leaving DHS, she joined Trump Media & Technology Group as a senior communications advisor in June. Zacharia previously interned at the White House during President George W. Bush's administration.

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Katie Zacharia Earned Her Law Degree From Pepperdine University

Source: MEGA Katie Zacharia expressed her appreciation to the president following her appointment.

Zacharia earned a bachelor's degree in Political Science and Government from Pepperdine University in June 2007. She then completed a Doctor of Law – JD from Pepperdine Caruso Law in 2011, per her LinkedIn. In a statement, the university said Zacharia is currently involved as a member of the Dean's Council at the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law. "Pepperdine is proud to count Katie among our alumni, former colleagues, and friends," Pepperdine President and CEO Jim Gash said. "As she takes on this significant responsibility, we pray that God will grant her wisdom and courage. We look forward to seeing her use her incredible gifts and extensive experience in service to our nation."

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Katie Zacharia Is Married and a Mother-of-Four

Source: MEGA Katie Zacharia and her family reportedly plan to move to Washington, D.C.