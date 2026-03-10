Sean Hannity Shares a Rare Glimpse Into Life With 'Supportive' Fiancée Ainsley Earhardt: 'She Takes Me Out of My Work Mode'

Article continues below advertisement

Sean Hannity gave a rare look into his relationship with fiancée Ainsley Earhardt. The Fox News host, 64, spoke about life with Earhardt during a recent episode of “The Katie Miller Podcast.”

Sean Hannity Opened Up About His Fiancée

“When you find the right person that is completely supportive of all that I do, and we have the exact same values, and we love to do the same stuff,” Hannity said. “We’re not really into big social scene stuff,” the conservative commentator went on. “We like family dinners, we like to be with our kids and just have downtime, just have fun and just be with each other.”

Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Got Engaged in 2024

Hannity and the Fox & Friends co-host, 50, began dating in 2019 and became engaged on Christmas Day in 2024. “It just takes me out of my work mode,” he continued on about their relationship, also comparing it to being “on vacation.” “We never missed a weekend since we started dating,” Hannity said. The father-of-two currently lives in Florida, while Earhardt resides in New York.

Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Blended Their Families

“She’s great at Fox & Friends. She’s supportive. She loves the fact that I have radio, TV and now a podcast, otherwise I’d be driving her crazy,” Hannity quipped. While he was originally "nervous" about blending their two families, he now knows it was for the best. “I have a very good relationship with my children and I was just honest with them,” he said. “They’re very loving and supportive. I have two really great kids and she has a beautiful daughter.” Hannity shares has two children, son Sean, 27, and daughter Merri, 25, with ex-wife Jill Rhodes. Earhardt and ex-husband Will Proctor are parents to a 10-year-old daughter named Hayden.

