Sean Hayes' Health Woes Exposed: 'Will & Grace' Star Hospitalized Twice in One Night for Heart Issue

Sean Hayes was hospitalized twice in one night for a heart issue.

By:

Nov. 21 2024, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

Sean Hayes recently revealed he had a big health scare earlier this month.

During the "SmartLess" podcast, Hugh Grant said he "can't do" transatlantic flights anymore because to his age.

Sean Hayes was one of the leads on 'Will & Grace.'

“I woke up hours ago very, very hungry and felt like my heart is made of Play-Doh,” Grant stated on the Monday, November 18, episode, before Hayes’ cohost Will Arnett shared that the Will & Grace alum “has a doctor for you.”

Sean Hayes was hospitalized twice in one night, Will Arnett revealed.

"Hugh, you should know this. Sean woke up two or three nights ago in the middle of the night with a heart issue, drove himself to Cedars-Sinai, didn’t wake up his husband,” Arnett revealed, referring to Hayes' husband, Scott Icenogle. “They brought the paddles out. They put him under. They paddled him. He drove home.”

Arnett added, “An hour later he woke up to use the bathroom, drove himself back to Cedars and got paddled again.”

Hayes noted that he and his husband even "went to dinner that night."

Sean Hayes didn't even tell his husband about his health issue.

Arnett, 54, then made fun of Grant, stating he's only "jet-lagged by comparison."

"And I’m not saying this to make you feel bad…" Arnett added.

“But no, you are,” Grant replied, “and I just feel humiliated.”

Hayes has not revealed any more details about his recent medical emergency. However, in May 2021, while speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he said he's been living with atrial fibrillation, "a common type of irregular heartbeat, or arrhythmia, that affects the upper chambers of the heart," according to Cleveland Clinic.

Sean Hayes is married to Scott Icenogle.

“I have AFib, so your heart beats [very fast]. You feel like you’re gonna die,” Hayes said at the time. “So when I go to the ER … at Cedars-Sinai, I’m like Norm from Cheers, because I’m in there all the time.”

He added, “All I do is I know exactly what needs to be happening. ‘Look, this is how this [is] gonna go. You’re gonna give me propofol. I’m gonna go out, you’re gonna go, ‘Clear,’ [apply the electrode pads], and I’m gonna go home.’ And that’s all this? because it snaps you back into regular rhythm.”

