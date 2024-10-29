Ty Pennington Gives Health Update 1 Year After Medical Emergency

"It's great. The attention you get from almost dying is incredible. I wanna say everyone to try — but really they shouldn't," he said.

In July 2023, the 60-year-old star attended the premiere of Barbie only to be rushed to the hospital with an abscess in his throat.

He recounted the ordeal, saying, “They had me medevac through the mountain to have an emergency surgery. And I woke up ... in a weird like, 'What happened?'"