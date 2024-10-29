Ty Pennington Gives Health Update 1 Year After Medical Emergency
Ty Pennington is in high spirits as he reflects on a transformative year since his health scare.
The beloved TV host shared a humorous update in a recent interview since his medical emergency.
"It's great. The attention you get from almost dying is incredible. I wanna say everyone to try — but really they shouldn't," he said.
In July 2023, the 60-year-old star attended the premiere of Barbie only to be rushed to the hospital with an abscess in his throat.
He recounted the ordeal, saying, “They had me medevac through the mountain to have an emergency surgery. And I woke up ... in a weird like, 'What happened?'"
In an interview last year, the dramatic turn of events began when Pennington noticed something was wrong.
“I had this abscess in my throat and I woke up I couldn't breathe,” he explained. “I drove down the mountain to the hospital, and I'm just like, 'Hey, can you give me a steroid to help shrink the swelling?' And [the doctor] goes, 'What if it's more than that? What if you close up and can't breathe?' I'm like, 'Oh my God.' He’s like, 'I think we need to fly you to Denver.' And I woke up and I have a tube in my throat," the HGTV host shared.
After the ordeal, Ty took to Instagram to reassure fans about his recovery.
“From the red carpet, to the ICU… this last week has been interesting! I'm okay now, still recovering,” he posted alongside a photo of himself in the hospital.
He emphasized the importance of listening to one’s body, saying, “A great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it's telling you something.”
Now, a year later, he’s feeling much better.
“I only have one tonsil now, which is so much nicer,” he joked about his recovery.
With his 60th birthday behind him, Pennington is embracing this time period.
He even posted a cheeky photo — which was captured by his wife, Kellee Merrell — on Instagram, writing, “Thirst trapping all the way into #60 because why not, right?!”
“Feeling incredibly grateful and excited for what this next year (and decade) will bring,” he shared. "Here’s to more laughs, adventures, and, of course, renovation tips from Ty Pennington!"
Fans loved it, with one commenting, “Your sense of humor certainly outdoes the 's---' you are trying to convey!”
“You are helping to change the conversation about aging through this lighthearted post. Thank you and Happy Birthday!” another user chimed in.
Pennington talked to ET.