ENTERTAINMENT Who Is 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star's Sean McLaughlin's Dad? Source: @seanymclaughlin/Instagram Sean McLaughlin stepped up on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10, following in the strategic footsteps of his father, former politician Steven McLaughlin. OK! Staff Aug. 24 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Bachelor in Paradise is six episodes deep into its 10th season, and Sean McLaughlin is poised to finally capture the spotlight — for better or worse. After keeping a low profile on the beach, a preview hints that the 28-year-old is ready to step up his game. McLaughlin, a Bachelorette alum who was sent home by Season 20 lead Charity Lawson during Week 5, has appeared in Seasons 9 and 10 of Bachelor in Paradise. Since arriving this time, he enjoyed a date with Jill Chin and later ignited a spark with Allyshia Gupta, whom he was dating ahead of Episode 8.

Source: ABC Sean McLaughlin's father is in the political world.

While McLaughlin has rolled with the punches, managing to friend-zone Jill and share a steamy kiss with contestant April Kirkwood, he hasn't stirred much chaos — yet. But Episode 8's sneak peek teased that McLaughlin could soon shake things up with some serious 3D chess strategy. For fans, these bold moves may come as a surprise. However, those aware of Sean's family history with politics might not be so shocked. Here's what you need to know about McLaughlin's dad.

Who Is Sean McLaughlin?

Before exploring his family ties, let's recap who Sean is on Bachelor in Paradise. According to his official Bachelorette bio, the 29-year-old software sales rep from Troy, N.Y., is "really someone special." With stunning blue eyes, a promising career and an adorable French bulldog, Sean seems to have it all. His one quest? To find the girl of his dreams. "I'm just looking for the girl of my dreams to share my life with," he said. Outside of finding love, Sean enjoys golfing and boat rides with friends and he recently bought his first house.

Source: ABC Sean McLaughlin is currently on 'BIP.'

A few fun facts about him include being a "terrible texter," enjoying dipping chocolate chip cookies in whole milk and taking pride in his impressive head of hair. Given Sean's ability to maintain composure, his father's political background may influence his strategy during the upcoming rose ceremony.

Source: @seanymclaughlin/Instagram Sean McLaughlin has a dog.

Who Is Sean McLaughlin's Dad, Steven McLaughlin?

For those curious about his father, here's the scoop. Steven McLaughlin, Sean's dad, is a former Republican New York State Representative/Assemblyman (2011-2017) with a controversial political history, including a sexual harassment incident, as reported by The New York Times. Now 61, Steven hails from Boston, Mass., and currently serves as the County Executive of Rensselaer County, New York. His County Executive biography reveals an impressive resume. Before stepping into politics, Steven worked as a banker and a pilot for America West Airlines and U.S. Airways.

Source: ABC Sean McLaughlin's father, Steven, was a NY State Assemblyman and County Executive.