JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Reveal Charity Lawson Is 'Very Happy' After 'The Bachelorette,' Dish On Her Frontrunners

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers found love after they met on The Bachelorette in 2016, and they're hopeful that Charity Lawson, who is the current Bachelorette, has the same luck.

"I was very cognizant over not being the annoying person that asked how it ended, but I gave her a look of who I thought it was. She didn't give me much back, but I felt like I was onto something! She's very happy — I will say that," the 32-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about USA Network's show The Big D in which she and Rodgers, 34, host.