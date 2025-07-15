Who Is Bachelor in Paradise's Sean McLaughlin? Meet the Season 10 Standout

Sean McLaughlin returned for 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10, and fans are curious about the age-gap-defying sales executive making waves in paradise.

Fans are curious to learn all about the contestant making waves on Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise .

Sean McLaughlin returned for Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 after striking out during his previous Bachelor Nation stints, but this time, he’s making sure to leave a lasting impression. He’s reportedly the first contestant to dip into the Golden Bachelor dating pool, bringing an unexpected age-gap twist to the beach.

Sean McLaughlin is set to appear on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10.

McLaughlin is a sales executive based out of Tampa, Fla. He is the son of Steven McLaughlin, a former Republican member of the New York State Assembly.

He formerly worked as a software salesman, but revealed during a previous Bachelor Nation appearance that his occupation was affected after appearing on the beloved series.

“You know I lost my job because I wanted to come here and find love,” he explained in 2023. “If I left tonight … I felt like everything I put on the line wouldn’t have been worth it and it would suck.”