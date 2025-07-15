Who Is Bachelor in Paradise's Sean McLaughlin? Meet the Season 10 Standout
Sean McLaughlin returned for Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 after striking out during his previous Bachelor Nation stints, but this time, he’s making sure to leave a lasting impression. He’s reportedly the first contestant to dip into the Golden Bachelor dating pool, bringing an unexpected age-gap twist to the beach.
Fans are curious to learn all about the contestant making waves on Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise.
Who Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10 Star Sean McLaughlin?
McLaughlin is a sales executive based out of Tampa, Fla. He is the son of Steven McLaughlin, a former Republican member of the New York State Assembly.
He formerly worked as a software salesman, but revealed during a previous Bachelor Nation appearance that his occupation was affected after appearing on the beloved series.
“You know I lost my job because I wanted to come here and find love,” he explained in 2023. “If I left tonight … I felt like everything I put on the line wouldn’t have been worth it and it would suck.”
What Seasons of ‘The Bachelorette’ Did Sean McLaughlin Appear On?
McLaughlin made his Bachelor Nation debut on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette in 2023. He failed to win her final rose, getting sent home after an iconic two-on-one date with Tanner Courtad.
Sean McLaughlin Returned for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’
Although he failed to win Lawson’s final rose, he went on to appear on Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2023.
After not finding a lasting connection during the summer dating show, it was announced he would be returning for Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 this past year.
Sean McLaughlin Shocks Fans With Age Gap Romance on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10
McLaughlin reportedly is the first Bachelor Nation contestant to experience a crossover romance with the Golden Bachelor cast during Episode 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, set to air on July 15. The sales executive is reported to have made out with April Kirkwood during one of the challenges, according to Bachelor insider Reality Steve.