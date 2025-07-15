or
Who Is Bachelor in Paradise's Sean McLaughlin? Meet the Season 10 Standout

Photo of Sean McLaughlin
Source: Disney

Sean McLaughlin returned for 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10, and fans are curious about the age-gap-defying sales executive making waves in paradise.

By:

July 15 2025, Published 5:09 p.m. ET

Sean McLaughlin returned for Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 after striking out during his previous Bachelor Nation stints, but this time, he’s making sure to leave a lasting impression. He’s reportedly the first contestant to dip into the Golden Bachelor dating pool, bringing an unexpected age-gap twist to the beach.

Fans are curious to learn all about the contestant making waves on Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Who Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10 Star Sean McLaughlin?

image of Sean McLaughlin is set to appear on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10.
Source: Disney

Sean McLaughlin is set to appear on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10.

McLaughlin is a sales executive based out of Tampa, Fla. He is the son of Steven McLaughlin, a former Republican member of the New York State Assembly.

He formerly worked as a software salesman, but revealed during a previous Bachelor Nation appearance that his occupation was affected after appearing on the beloved series.

“You know I lost my job because I wanted to come here and find love,” he explained in 2023. “If I left tonight … I felt like everything I put on the line wouldn’t have been worth it and it would suck.”

What Seasons of ‘The Bachelorette’ Did Sean McLaughlin Appear On?

image of 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 premiered on July 6.
Source: Disney

'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 premiered on July 6.

McLaughlin made his Bachelor Nation debut on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette in 2023. He failed to win her final rose, getting sent home after an iconic two-on-one date with Tanner Courtad.

MORE ON:
Bachelor in Paradise

Sean McLaughlin Returned for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

image of Sean McLaughlin formerly appeared on Charity Lawson's season of 'The Bachelorette.'
Source: Disney

Sean McLaughlin formerly appeared on Charity Lawson's season of 'The Bachelorette.'

Although he failed to win Lawson’s final rose, he went on to appear on Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2023.

After not finding a lasting connection during the summer dating show, it was announced he would be returning for Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 this past year.

Sean McLaughlin Shocks Fans With Age Gap Romance on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10

image of The 'Golden Bachelor' cast is set to take over 'Bachelor in Paradise' for the first time.
Source: Disney

The 'Golden Bachelor' cast is set to take over 'Bachelor in Paradise' for the first time.

McLaughlin reportedly is the first Bachelor Nation contestant to experience a crossover romance with the Golden Bachelor cast during Episode 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, set to air on July 15. The sales executive is reported to have made out with April Kirkwood during one of the challenges, according to Bachelor insider Reality Steve.

