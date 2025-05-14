Sean Penn Worries Fans in Disheveled New Interview as He Compares Donald Trump to a 'Salesman'

Actor Sean Penn, 64, joined the “Louis Theroux Podcast” on Monday, May 12, where he discussed having met Donald Trump years prior — however, his disheveled appearance was more shocking to listeners than his opinion of the president.

After podcast host Theroux asked the Asphalt City star what his “impression” was of Trump, he bluntly replied, “Salesman, seemed like.”

Theroux noted how the left “underestimates” the president and finds him to be “stupid” — something Penn had a lot to say about.