Sean Penn Worries Fans in Disheveled New Interview as He Compares Donald Trump to a 'Salesman'
Actor Sean Penn, 64, joined the “Louis Theroux Podcast” on Monday, May 12, where he discussed having met Donald Trump years prior — however, his disheveled appearance was more shocking to listeners than his opinion of the president.
After podcast host Theroux asked the Asphalt City star what his “impression” was of Trump, he bluntly replied, “Salesman, seemed like.”
Theroux noted how the left “underestimates” the president and finds him to be “stupid” — something Penn had a lot to say about.
Sean Penn Says Donald Trump's 'Intelligence' Is a 'Void of Soul'
“I think the people will look back and see that he was extremely smart for his time and what it valued,” the actor suggested. “But what he values is so base that I won’t equate that with intelligence. It’s truly void of soul.”
Before mentioning Trump’s former “special government employee” Elon Musk, Penn explained how the political leader’s intelligence, or lack thereof, “actively engaged in cruelty.”
“And to watch that… You know, when we talk about whether it’s what Elon Musk is doing now for him, with him, I don’t know if there’s any thought behind it at all — except to value destruction of things and people,” he said.
“I can’t associate that with any intelligence that’s going to do humankind any good,” Penn declared.
Critics Comment on Sean Penn's 'Rough' Appearance
During their discussion, smoke billowed from Penn’s mouth as he inhaled a cigarette in front of the podcast host. The actor’s messy white hair was pointed in different directions, and he appeared to have a scab on his nose.
Fans of the famed actor were worried about his appearance, taking to X to express their concern.
“I remember him for his father's films of the 1970s. But Sean looks like he’s at war with himself,” commented one X user.
“I’m his age. My 95-year-old father looks younger than him,” said another.
“Dude seriously looks not well. Life has been rough on him and he seems miserable,” suggested a third.
Just two weeks before Penn’s podcast talk with Theroux, he appeared on “The Jim Acosta Show,” where he smoked cigarettes and gave a dire warning about Trump’s intentions for America.
Sean Penn Thinks Donald Trump Will 'Destroy the World'
“I do think it’s a reasonable theory that Donald Trump is not unlike the spouse of someone who leaves him, perhaps for another, who then murders their former partner because if they can’t have her, nobody can,” a disgruntled Penn noted of the president’s relationship with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele.
“And I think Donald Trump and his solipsism may have that relationship with the world, and that this destruction is in part a power play. And also a literal intention of his final out,” he added before stating Trump would lead America into the ground before leaving the White House.
“I think he might try to destroy the world before he ages out of life,” Penn noted.