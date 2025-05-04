'He Might Destroy the World': Sean Penn Gives Dire Warning About Donald Trump
Actor and activist Sean Penn joined Jim Acosta and Rep. Eric Swalwell on “The Jim Acosta Show” podcast, where he made strong claims about President Donald Trump.
The Thursday, May 1, episode discussed Trump leading his administration and the American people into the ground.
“We’re taking inventory of who’s trying to do these one-off anti-democratic deals with Donald Trump. There’s going to be a day of reckoning and accountability because the president’s poll numbers are under 40 percent right now,” noted Swalwell.
The Rep. from California added, “I mean, he’s in a free fall as far as his poll numbers. And we’re putting more and more seats in Congress and in the Senate in play. And so we expect a wave-like election, and we’re preparing for that.”
Penn jumped in with his opinion, “But before [Nayib] Bukele gets to that point where he’s dealing with another leader, we should consider worst-case scenarios. And I do think it’s a reasonable theory that Donald Trump is not unlike the spouse of someone who leaves him, perhaps for another, who then murders their former partner because if they can’t have her, nobody can.”
The actor continued, “And I think Donald Trump and his solipsism may have that relationship with the world, and that this destruction is in part a power play. And also a literal intention of his final out.”
After his remarks, Acosta asked Penn if he thought Trump would “try to stay on” as the president, to which Penn responded, “I think he might try to destroy the world before he ages out of life.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The podcast went on to discuss what the president is “willing to do to the country to protect himself.” Swalwell noted that people will start to see Trump “ratchet up” if he “doesn’t believe there’s somebody who can protect him.”
Notably, Trump has made several comments about wanting to continue his presidency and lead the U.S. for a third term. He would be the second president to do so after Franklin D. Roosevelt served from 1933 to 1945.
In a March interview with NBC News, Trump claimed that “a lot of people want me to do it,” regarding a third term, adding, “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration. I’m focused on the current.”
When asked if he’d be willing to serve a third term, the 78-year-old political leader responded, “I like working.”
Trump even began selling “Trump 2028” merchandise on Trumpstore.com. The collection includes beer koozies, a red baseball hat and T-shirts.