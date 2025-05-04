'He Might Destroy the World': Sean Penn Gives Dire Warning About Donald Trump

Actor and activist Sean Penn joined Jim Acosta and Rep. Eric Swalwell on “The Jim Acosta Show” podcast, where he made strong claims about President Donald Trump.

The Thursday, May 1, episode discussed Trump leading his administration and the American people into the ground.

“We’re taking inventory of who’s trying to do these one-off anti-democratic deals with Donald Trump. There’s going to be a day of reckoning and accountability because the president’s poll numbers are under 40 percent right now,” noted Swalwell.