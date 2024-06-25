OK Magazine
Sean Penn Is 'Thrilled' to Be Single After 3 Failed Marriages: 'I'm Just Free'

sean penn happy never fall in love again
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 25 2024

It's safe to say Sean Penn isn't looking for a relationship anytime soon.

During an interview with The New York Times, published on Saturday, June 22, the actor, 63, shared his outlook on love now that he's older.

"I'm just free. If I'm going to be in a relationship, I’m still going to be free, or I'm not going to be in it, and I’m not going to be hurting," Penn said. "I don't sense I'll have my heart broken by romance again."

sean penn happy never fall in love again
Source: mega

Sean Penn has been married three times.

The Oscar winner, who was previously married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989 and Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010, reflected on his prior relationships, stating "the first thing I see in the morning are eyes wondering what I’m going to do to make them happy that day. Rarely reciprocated."

sean penn happy never fall in love again
Source: mega

The actor pictured here with his 'Daddio' costar Dakota Johnson.

"On one of my marriages, the background noise of life was a [Real] Housewives of Beverly Hills or another thing called Love Island. Not even being in the room — I’m not saying this to be cute — I was dying. I felt my heart, my brain shrinking," he said. "It was an assault."

Penn, who shares daughter Dylan Frances Penn, 33, and son Hopper Jack Penn, 30, with Wright, said that being around his female friends, he's learned that "relationships don’t have to be dramatic or draining."

sean penn happy never fall in love again
Source: mega

Sean Penn said he feels 'free' not being in a relationship.

Sean Penn
Ultimately, he's over having "drama in romance" and avoids "unnecessary drama and visits from“the trauma gods."

The Mystic River alum has been unlucky in love — he was last romantically linked to Nathalie Kelley, 39, in December. Prior to that, he dated Olga Korotyayeva, 43, for around 5 months.

He was also previously married to Leila George, 33, from 2020 until she filed for divorce in October 2021.

sean penn happy never fall in love again
Source: mega

Sean Penn wants to not be involved with the drama.

Despite being married a few times, he revealed he's still close with Madonna.

“It turns out it’s a lot quicker to repair a friendship after divorce if there are not kids involved,” he said.

“It took Robin and I quite a while. There was a lot of drama. Much more important to repair it if there are kids involved, but no easy swing, right?” he added, referring to Wright.

