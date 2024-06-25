Sean Penn Is 'Thrilled' to Be Single After 3 Failed Marriages: 'I'm Just Free'

It's safe to say Sean Penn isn't looking for a relationship anytime soon.

During an interview with The New York Times, published on Saturday, June 22, the actor, 63, shared his outlook on love now that he's older.

"I'm just free. If I'm going to be in a relationship, I’m still going to be free, or I'm not going to be in it, and I’m not going to be hurting," Penn said. "I don't sense I'll have my heart broken by romance again."