Sean Stewart Admits 'The Hills' 'Portrayed Me In A Different Way That Wasn't Really True,' Shares His Future Acting Endeavors & Clothing Line Dreams

During his time on the show, Stewart, who is friends with Brody Jenner and Spencer Pratt, went on a few dates with Audrina Patridge, but he said that viewers didn't get the whole story.

"It made it look like I was so into Audrina, which I really wasn’t," he admits. "They wanted me to do the show, and I was like, 'Alright, fine, I will do it. It will be fun, and it wasn’t something. I was like 'No, we didn’t vibe.' We are more friends than anything."

All in all, Stewart was happy he got to dabble in the reality TV world, as he knows "how to work the camera."

"I know how to control what I say, and I know how to be funny and not really push it too far," he says of his process.