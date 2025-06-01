'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Layla Taylor Says She and Ex Cameron Jolley 'Conveniently' Broke Up 'Right After Filming' New Season

While it didn't work out for her this time around, the #MomTok member hasn't given up on love just yet — though dating isn't easy as a single mom with more than 1 million followers across her social media platforms.

"It's hard for sure. It's challenging because I'm not just dating for myself anymore. I'm dating for the potential to find a stepfather for my children," the 24-year-old — who shares sons Oliver "Ollie" Clay and Maxwell Dean with her ex-husband, Clayton Wessel — explains elsewhere in her conversation with OK!.

"I don't really date for fun. I date for the future. So if I don't see a potential with somebody, then I don't really waste my time on them. Especially because it's not that I'm in a rush to like get remarried," she points out.

Taylor continues: "I'm having a really good time right now, just kind of learning who I am as a person and learning to love myself. That's the key to dating, is loving yourself first and then finding someone who emphasizes that."