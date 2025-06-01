'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Layla Taylor Says She and Ex Cameron Jolley 'Conveniently' Broke Up 'Right After Filming' New Season
Layla Taylor's love story was a major part of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 — except her romance just so happened to come to an end upon completion of its production.
The reality star herself sits down for an exclusive chat with OK! to clarify her relationship status while throwing slight shade at her ex-boyfriend Cameron Jolley.
Layla Taylor and Cameron Jolley Split
"Me and Cam broke up conveniently right after filming," Taylor tells us, seemingly doubting his intentions.
The brunette beauty previously dished on her relationship's demise during a guest appearance on Morgan Paige's "Morgan’s Pop Talks" podcast, where she admitted feeling "used."
While he at first claimed to just want to be supportive of Taylor, Jolley quickly learned to "love the cameras," she reveals.
Was Layla Taylor Used for Clout?
"I don't think he's gonna mind his airtime, to be completely honest, and it's definitely something that now I'm aware of moving forward. Honestly, if I ever do bring someone else into this experience again, it's something that I will be very mindful of and cautious," she shared.
Making matters worse, Jolley already has a new girlfriend despite breaking up with Taylor "less than two months ago."
"Very telling, but wish him nothing but the best. Hopefully this relationship works out for him," she declared.
Layla Taylor Is Still Open to Love
While it didn't work out for her this time around, the #MomTok member hasn't given up on love just yet — though dating isn't easy as a single mom with more than 1 million followers across her social media platforms.
"It's hard for sure. It's challenging because I'm not just dating for myself anymore. I'm dating for the potential to find a stepfather for my children," the 24-year-old — who shares sons Oliver "Ollie" Clay and Maxwell Dean with her ex-husband, Clayton Wessel — explains elsewhere in her conversation with OK!.
"I don't really date for fun. I date for the future. So if I don't see a potential with somebody, then I don't really waste my time on them. Especially because it's not that I'm in a rush to like get remarried," she points out.
Taylor continues: "I'm having a really good time right now, just kind of learning who I am as a person and learning to love myself. That's the key to dating, is loving yourself first and then finding someone who emphasizes that."
Where Layla Taylor Stands With Her Ex-Husband
Taylor also needs to find someone who "molds well into" her family, could "co-parent well" with her ex-husband and "respect him," too, she says, noting Wessel is still a "big part of [her] life."
"It's really hard. And if it takes me 10 years to find that person, that's okay, because I feel like I've settled at one point in my life and we saw how that ended for me and I refuse to ever settle again," she declares.