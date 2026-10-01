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The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County is on its way. The new series, which dropped its first trailer on September 29, marks the first spinoff for the popular reality television series that debuted on Hulu in 2024.

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Who Is Cast on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County'?

Source: CraSH/imageSPACE / MEGA Several influencers will be joining the cast.

Producer Jeff Jenkins told Deadline they’ve been planning spinoffs for the reality series for quite some time. “Mormons are fascinating. It’s a fascinating subculture,” he said. “Because we’re talking about docuseries, we’re not talking about format, what’s going to lead the way? The shining star, the guiding light is going to be the personalities.” The California spinoff will feature several influencers based in the sunny county, such as Bobbi Althoff, Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Ashleigh Pease, Jordan McClanahan, Madison Bontempo (Fisher), and Salomé Andrea. McCall DaPron, who is the sister of original cast member Mayci Neeley, will also be joining the cast.

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Are There Cast Members From 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ on the Spin-Off?

Source: LISA OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA Jen Affleck will also be on the spinoff series.

While the original series kicked off in Salt Lake City, Utah, cast member Jen Affleck will also be part of the Orange County series.

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'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' Trailer

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA) The trailer introduced the cast and some of their favorite things.

In the trailer, the wives introduce themselves and share with fans where they’re from. Most of the women said they were from Orange County, but several others had different origins, like Northern California, Salt Lake City and Guam. The women also told the camera some things they can’t live without, like their husbands and kids, with some giviing quirky answers like back rubs and lip liner.

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'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ Premiere Date

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ will be out on November 12.

If you’re the type of fan who enjoys binge-watching reality TV, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County will be right up your alley, as all 10 episodes will be available to watch on November 12.

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Where Can You Watch 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County'?

Source: River / MEGA 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' is available on Hulu and Disney + now.