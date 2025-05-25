'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2': Jen Affleck Slams Cast Over 'Silence' Amid Chippendales, Zac Fallout

In the premiere episode, Jen gathered with her fellow wives at newcomer Miranda McWhorter’s house to address the ongoing drama. While talking to Whitney Leavitt, she expressed her disappointment in the women's lack of support.

"I’m going to be honest. I’m shocked. You’re still showing up to MomTok after everything. Also, after going to Vegas, I don’t know if I can trust anyone right now," Jen confessed to Whitney. "Just because like, no one was there for me. I mean, I literally reached out to everyone in the message."

Feeling sidelined, Jen pointed out that she wasn’t part of the group message and recounted what she had previously told her fellow cast members.