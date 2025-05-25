or
'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2': Jen Affleck Slams Cast Over 'Silence' Amid Chippendales, Zac Fallout

Composite Photos of Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck
Source: Hulu/YouTube

Jen Affleck called out her costars for their silence during her marriage struggles and the Las Vegas Chippendales scandal.

May 25 2025, Published 3:56 p.m. ET

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 sent shockwaves through MomTok, with Jennifer Affleck stepping into the spotlight to voice her frustrations.

Following her tumultuous marriage troubles with husband Zac Affleck and the Las Vegas Chippendales incident, Jen claimed that "nobody reached out" to support her during this challenging time.

Source: Hulu/YouTube

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2 kicked off with plenty of drama.

Jen Affleck Opens Up About Lacking Support

In the premiere episode, Jen gathered with her fellow wives at newcomer Miranda McWhorter’s house to address the ongoing drama. While talking to Whitney Leavitt, she expressed her disappointment in the women's lack of support.

"I’m going to be honest. I’m shocked. You’re still showing up to MomTok after everything. Also, after going to Vegas, I don’t know if I can trust anyone right now," Jen confessed to Whitney. "Just because like, no one was there for me. I mean, I literally reached out to everyone in the message."

Feeling sidelined, Jen pointed out that she wasn’t part of the group message and recounted what she had previously told her fellow cast members.

Composite photos from 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'
Source: Hulu/YouTube

Jen Affleck claimed that none of her 'Mormon Wives' castmates reached out to her during her struggles with Zac Affleck.

Jen and Zac took some time apart after the end of Season 1, but worked through their relationship while they waited for the birth of their third child.

"I basically said, like, ‘Hey, you guys, like, I’m struggling right now. Zac and I are struggling. I’d appreciate it if you didn’t feed into any of the negativity online right now just while we’re figuring stuff out,’" Jen said. "No one responded."

The situation became murkier as other group members, notably Demi Engemann and Jessi Ngatikaura, were left puzzled about Zac and Jen’s marriage.

In an effort to clear the air, Zac reached out to Demi and Jessi, defending Jen and highlighting that no one had contacted her since the Vegas incident. Demi and Jessi countered, suggesting that Jen had been inconsistent in communication.

"Things aren’t adding up when it comes to Jen. It sounds like she is spinning things in her favor. Like, she’s playing both sides, and I don’t like that," Jessi admitted in a confessional. "If it turns out that the things Zac is saying are true, then she absolutely needs to be held accountable for that."

Photo of Jen Affleck
Source: Hulu/YouTube

Jen and Zac Affleck briefly separated after 'Mormon Wives' Season 1.

How the Las Vegas Incident Started

The Vegas drama began during a trip at the end of Season 1 for Layla Taylor's birthday, where tensions escalated. Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen accompanied the group due to her pregnancy. Zac joined the festivities to keep Dakota company, but things spiraled out of control during a Chippendales show, leading to a furious text from Zac to Jen about her behavior being inappropriate for a married woman.

The Chippendales incident continued to be a hot topic in Season 2. In a playful dig, Demi's husband, Bret Engemann, and Jessi's husband, Jordan Ngatikaura, dressed as Chippendales performers for Jessi's Halloween party, teasing Jen with a raunchy routine. Zac’s displeasure lingered, making the long-running joke a sore spot.

Photos of Jen Affleck and Jessi Ngatikaura
Source: Hulu/YouTube

Newcomer Miranda McWhorter hosted the gathering.

Jen comforted Zac, claiming she was just as shocked about the performance as he was, though Jessi insisted that Jen had known about the plan for "exposure therapy."

"She was like, ‘We’re in a way better place. It would be so funny,’" Jessi told In Touch in a story published on May 15. "And then to not tell him was shocking because we were like, ‘Wait, this was honestly almost your idea. You were so down for it.’ So we were just really confused."

Composite Photos of Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck
Source: Hulu/YouTube

Jen and Zac turned to ketamine therapy to repair their relationship.

Amid the chaos, Jen and Zac turned to ketamine therapy to work through their differences after experiencing a brief separation when filming for Season 1 wrapped.

