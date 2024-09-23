or
Did Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen Break Up? Why 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Fans Are Convinced They Split

Photo of Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen.
Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram

Taylor Frankie Paul has fueled Dakota Mortensen split rumors with a string of suspicious social media posts.

By:

Sept. 23 2024, Updated 11:07 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Taylor Frankie Paul might be a single mom again, as fans are speculating The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star called it quits on her relationship with boyfriend Dakota Mortensen.

The reality television star and #MomTok OG has fueled rumors of a potential breakup just six months after the tumultuous couple welcomed their baby boy, Ever, back in March.

taylor frankie paul dakota mortensen break up split mormon wives
Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram

Taylor Frankie Paul started dating Dakota Mortensen in 2022, a few months after announcing her divorce from ex-husband Tate Paul.

Whispers started spreading after Paul, 30, posted a cryptic message to her Instagram Story over the weekend alongside a photo of herself snuggling her youngest son.

"Here's to a new chapter of my life, I think I'll be most challenging, yet most rewarding," Paul wrote, prompting fans to speculate that the "new chapter" might be without Mortensen after Season 1 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives showcased some toxic problems within the duo's relationship.

taylor frankie paul dakota mortensen break up split mormon wives
Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen welcomed their 6-month-old son, Ever, in March.

Paul further fueled rumors when she shared a video to TikTok on Sunday, September 22, of herself visibly in tears dancing around to Ella Henderson's hit 2014 song "Ghost," as text pasted over the clip stated: "Not me slowing morphing into 2022 me."

"Plz no. We don’t want her back," Taylor — who announced her divorce from ex-husband Tate Paul in May 2022 — captioned the post.

taylor frankie paul dakota mortensen break up split mormon wives
Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram

Taylor Frankie Paul shares two kids with her ex-husband, Tate Paul.

In the comments section of the video, Taylor's fellow reality television costars and fans flooded her with supportive, encouraging messages about how to move forward if she and Dakota actually called it quits on their relationship.

"This new chapter will be better than ever! Lean on us, we got you baby," Taylor's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives costar Mayci Neeley expressed, as fellow costar and #MomTok member Mikayla Matthews wrote: "Always here for you bb."

One fan added, "being a single mom, especially after leaving a toxic relationship, is an incredible testament to your strength and resilience," while a second supporter exclaimed, "WE ARE ROOTING FOR YOU! I wish you could see what we see! You’ve got this!"

"I’m SO glad you’re out of that relationship tho. You gotta live your life for yourself," a third admirer assumed of Taylor's rumored split from Dakota.

taylor frankie paul dakota mortensen break up split mormon wives
Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram

Fans are convinced Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen called it quits on their relationship.

Amid social media speculation, pop culture creator Emily Schwartz uploaded a video claiming she had confirmation of Taylor and Dakota parting ways.

"They broke up. A journalist never reveals their sources but I will tell you this — they are broken up," the TikToker insisted. "Is it forever? I don’t know, I can’t read the future."

Source: OK!

Dakota added a layer of confusion to the situation, however, as he commented, "stay tuned…" causing some suspicious fans to wonder if the couple was playing into rumors as a way to boost engagement in their content and keep viewers on their toes ahead of a potential second season of the hit Hulu reality series.

A few fans of Taylor have a theory she and Dakota are actually getting married — which is something the dad-of-one was pushing for throughout the entirety of Season 1 — though the mom-of-three, who shares her daughter, Indy, 7, and son Ocean, 4, with her ex-husband, had strong feelings about not wanting to tie the knot again so soon after her divorce from Tate.

If Dakota and Taylor did break up, it was rather recently, as the duo packed on the PDA in New York City on September 11, when they brought their baby boy to watch the New York Yankees play in the Bronx inside of a private suite with their family and friends.

