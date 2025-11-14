'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Jessi Ngatikaura Is 'Happier Without' Husband Jordan, Body Language Expert Reveals

Article continues below advertisement

Jessi and Jordan Ngatikaura may have mended their marriage in the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 finale, but there is still tension between the couple. According to celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman, Jessi is "happier without" her husband. The duo separated for 90 days after the influencer revealed she had an emotional affair with Vanderpump Villa star Marciano Brunette and accused Jordan of emotional abuse. Although the married celebs ultimately decided to make things work, Inabaal believes their actions during their split are telling about where they stand.

Jessi admitted that she kissed Marciano twice, even though she ultimately called off their budding connection. "She shows body language signs of being happier without Jordan," Inabaal declared. "Jessi is genuinely sorry about the kiss and the deceit. When she speaks to Jordan, she cries real tears because she knows she’s hurt him — and that was never her intention. She isn’t sorry about ending the marriage, but she is deeply sorry for kissing Marciano. Whenever it comes up, her reactions are instant: mouth open, hands at her temples, a physical ‘What was I thinking?’ Her gestures show she feels she’s let herself down." When Jessi encounters her husband at Mikayla Matthews' party, she is "clearly uneasy with his presence." "Their hug is light and emotionless, more of an obligation than an embrace. She even rolls her eyes toward Jordan, showing a lack of empathy and clear discomfort," the expert explained.

Inabaal added, "Jessi keeps glancing toward Jordan, clearly curious about what he’s doing and how he’s reacting - yet her eyes show no emotion. At times, she’s almost rolling them, signaling that she’s unbothered by his feelings and doesn’t feel any sympathy for him. It reads as a lack of respect. Her face doesn’t brighten when she sees him. Instead, she looks at him with a stony expression, as if she’d genuinely have preferred he wasn’t there."

Jessi reportedly showed no regret for her behavior toward Marciano. "If she had gained her family’s approval earlier, she would have left Jordan a long time ago," Inabaal claimed. "Her body language makes it clear she hasn’t been happy for quite some time. Jessi had wanted to end things with Jordan earlier, but she held off because she feared how her family would perceive it."

Are Jessi and Jordan Ngatikaura Still Together?

