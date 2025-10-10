Jessi Ngatikaura Reveals 'Chill' Taylor Frankie Paul Is Looking For a 'Normal Guy' on 'The Bachelorette': She'll Find 'the Quiet Guy in the Room'

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Frankie Paul has a specific suitor in mind for her season of The Bachelorette. During an exclusive interview with OK! on behalf of Richwife, her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives costar Jessi Ngatikaura revealed what type of guy she has her eyes on. Ngatikaura has gotten to know Paul's personality well and thinks she will attract quieter men, versus those who aggressively vie for her attention.

Source: @_justjessiiii/Instagram Jessi Ngatikaura is close friends with Taylor Frankie Paul.

"She's very low maintenance. She may have to wear ball gowns to these rose ceremonies, but she's going to be in sweatpants every chance she gets," Ngatikaura spilled. "She's very chill, very normal, so she's looking for a normal guy. Any guy that comes in trying to flash and impress her, it's not going to work on her. Taylor's probably going to go for the quiet guy in the room who's not giving her any attention because she's curious about them." The Hulu star added that her castmate may seem "super intimidating," but she's "genuinely the most down-to-earth, nicest person you'll ever meet." Paul has never seen The Bachelorette, so Ngatikaura has been schooling her on past seasons and giving advice. "Taylor and I have gotten really close, and she's helped me. You'll kind of see in Season 3 [of Mormon Wives] what I go through," the mom-of-three said. "Now is my chance to return the favor...I've been trying to give her tips and tricks on how rose ceremonies work...I told her, 'You need to be in the moment and immerse yourself in this experience and not worry about what's going on at home or what's happened in the past. Give your all to this moment because you could end up with someone, and it could be a life-changing experience.'"

Jessi Ngatikaura Supports 'Mormon Wives' Costars on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Source: MEGA Jessi Ngatikaura stars on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'

Paul is not the only Mormon Wives star branching out into other reality TV endeavors. Both Jenn Affleck and Whitney Leavitt are competing on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars. Ngatikaura has been supporting both her pals from the audience, but her loyalties lie with one of the women in particular. "I'm definitely closer with Jenn between the two, but they're both amazing, and I'm going to root for both of them, obviously," she dished. "I've been watching at home, and it's always exciting 'cause I hear a little bit from Jenn about what they're working on that week, and then seeing it come to life is just so cool."

Source: Dancing With the Stars/YouTube Jenn Affleck is currently competing on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

On Saturday, October 4, Affleck and Ngatikaura traveled to Las Vegas together to attend a UFC event. During their trip, the DWTS contestant showed her friend bruises and cuts all over her feet from rehearsals. "It's just intense what they go through," Ngatikaura revealed. "I just keep telling her, 'This is a season of life.' She's so tired, but she's also living her dreams, so she's so happy at the same time. But this won't last forever, right? You have to embrace it while you have it, and even if it's hard and exhausting, it's going to be done in a few months, and then she'll be looking back on it, missing it. So I just keep telling her that she's doing amazing. They both are."

Jessi Ngatikaura's Partnership With Richwife

Source: Nik Roberts Jessi Ngatikaura collaborated with Richwife on a hat.