Meet the 24 Kids of Utah's #MomTok Stars From 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'

The Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives shines a light on Utah's most infamous #MomTok crew, showcasing the unique dynamics of their lives and families. But just how many kids do these stars have?

Since its premiere in September 2024, the show has featured soft swinger Taylor Frankie Paul alongside her TikTok mom frenemies: Demi Engemann, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Jen Affleck, Whitney Leavitt, Jessi Ngatikaura and Layla Taylor.

During Season 1, the stars collectively cared for 19 kids while Paul announced she was pregnant with her third child. Fast forward to Season 2, which premiered in May 2025, and both Taylor and Leavitt welcomed new babies into their families. The crew also added Miranda McWhorter, Paul's former best friend and fellow soft swinger, to the mix.

By the end of the season, Neeley, Matthews and Affleck made headlines with exciting news: each announced they were expecting in February.

Scroll down to discover the 24 kids belonging to the stars of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives — and their fathers — as their family numbers continue to grow!