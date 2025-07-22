Meet the 24 Kids of Utah's #MomTok Stars From 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'
The Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives shines a light on Utah's most infamous #MomTok crew, showcasing the unique dynamics of their lives and families. But just how many kids do these stars have?
Since its premiere in September 2024, the show has featured soft swinger Taylor Frankie Paul alongside her TikTok mom frenemies: Demi Engemann, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Jen Affleck, Whitney Leavitt, Jessi Ngatikaura and Layla Taylor.
During Season 1, the stars collectively cared for 19 kids while Paul announced she was pregnant with her third child. Fast forward to Season 2, which premiered in May 2025, and both Taylor and Leavitt welcomed new babies into their families. The crew also added Miranda McWhorter, Paul's former best friend and fellow soft swinger, to the mix.
By the end of the season, Neeley, Matthews and Affleck made headlines with exciting news: each announced they were expecting in February.
Scroll down to discover the 24 kids belonging to the stars of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives — and their fathers — as their family numbers continue to grow!
Demi Engemann
In July 2017, Engemann welcomed her only daughter, Maude Grace Corbin, with her ex-husband, Blake Corbin.
After she married Bret Engemann in April 2021, she became the stepmother to his two teenage sons, Cole and Rome.
Jen Affleck
Jen and her husband, Zac Affleck, share three children together: daughter Nora, born in 2021; son Lucas, born in July 2023; and daughter Penelope, born in July 2025.
"Going unmedicated was truly the most painful but empowering experience of my life," Jen shared in an Instagram post after giving birth to her third baby. "I could not have done it without Zac and my supportive doula! I'm so grateful and so happy that Penny is earth side now🤍."
Jessi Ngatikaura
In June 2020, Jessi wed Jordan Ngatikaura and took on the role of stepmother to his daughter, Peyton, from a previous relationship. Two months before the wedding, they welcomed their first baby together, Jagger.
Their youngest child, Jovi, was born in January 2023.
Layla Taylor
Layla and her ex-husband, Clayton Wessel, are parents to two children: Oliver "Ollie" Clay and Maxwell Dean.
Mayci Neeley
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Mayci, who is currently pregnant with her third child (her second with husband Jacob Neeley), is also a mom to son Hudson and daughter Harlow.
When she announced her pregnancy, Mayci said her children were "excited to have a sibling."
She added, "My daughter, she's like, 'It's my baby!' and my son's like, 'No, it's our baby.' They fight over who is going to change diapers and I'm like, 'Great, I've got some little helpers.'"
Mikayla Matthews
Mikayla became pregnant with her first child, Beckham, at the age of 16. After giving birth to her oldest son in July 2017, she and her husband, Jace Terry, expanded their family as they welcomed daughter Haven in August 2019, daughter Tommie in November 2021 and another baby girl on July 17.
Miranda McWhorter
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' newest cast member shares two children — son Brooks and daughter Cohen — with her ex-husband, Chase McWhorter.
Taylor Frankie Paul
Taylor is now a mom-of-three.
She became a first-time mom when her daughter, Indy May, was born in August 2017. She and her ex-husband, Tate Paul, expanded their brood in June 2020 when they welcomed their son Owen.
In March 2024, Taylor and her then-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, had their son, Ever.
Whitney Leavitt
Three years after Whitney exchanged vows with Connor Leavitt in 2016, the couple's first child, daughter Sedona, was born. They also welcomed Liam in December 2021 and Billy Gene in October 2024.