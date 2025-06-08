The Most Shocking Bedroom Confessions From 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives': From 'Soaking' to Soft Swinging Scandal and More

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars have lifted the veil on their steamy bedroom activities several times.

In Season 1, Episode 3 of the hit Hulu series, Whitney Leavitt spilled the tea about Demi Engenmann's wild s-- activity involving a box of Fruity Pebbles cereal. While trying to explain what happened between Demi and her husband, Brett Engenmenn, she mimicked the intimate moment by squatting over Mayci Neely's face.

"What can I say? The fruity cereal has to do with taste," Whitney explained in a confessional.

Whitney later gave Demi a box of Fruity Pebbles, leaving the latter disappointed.

"This specific thing that she was trying to make light of and make a joke was something that was completely intimate and off the table, that was between Brett and I," Demi said. "We swore to each other that we would never tell a soul about that. I just think it's below the belt."

She added she and Brett got into an argument after her husband learned about the X-rated discussion on the show.