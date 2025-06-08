or
The Most Shocking Bedroom Confessions From 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives': From 'Soaking' to Soft Swinging Scandal and More

secret lives of mormon wives most shocking bedroom confessions
Source: MEGA

For these 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars, their 'not-so-secret' bedroom escapades might just be too scandalous and juicy to keep behind closed doors.

By:

June 8 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Demi Engemann Shared a Steamy Confession Involving Fruity Pebbles Cereal

demi engemann shared a steamy confession involving fruity pebbles
Source: MEGA

Brett and Demi Engemann got married in March 2021.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars have lifted the veil on their steamy bedroom activities several times.

In Season 1, Episode 3 of the hit Hulu series, Whitney Leavitt spilled the tea about Demi Engenmann's wild s-- activity involving a box of Fruity Pebbles cereal. While trying to explain what happened between Demi and her husband, Brett Engenmenn, she mimicked the intimate moment by squatting over Mayci Neely's face.

"What can I say? The fruity cereal has to do with taste," Whitney explained in a confessional.

Whitney later gave Demi a box of Fruity Pebbles, leaving the latter disappointed.

"This specific thing that she was trying to make light of and make a joke was something that was completely intimate and off the table, that was between Brett and I," Demi said. "We swore to each other that we would never tell a soul about that. I just think it's below the belt."

She added she and Brett got into an argument after her husband learned about the X-rated discussion on the show.

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Stars Spoke About 'Soaking'

secret lives of mormon wives stars spoke about soaking
Source: MEGA

Mormons have a widely discussed sexual practice called 'soaking,' which the reality stars discussed in their interviews.

Speaking on "The Viall Files" podcast, host Nick Viall asked Taylor Frankie Paul about the "loopholes" in the Mormon faith, especially in sexual practices like "soaking."

"But we're taught don't do it until you're married. So it's like, bad, bad, bad. Married: Good," she said of the practice, which involves a couple engaging in an intimate physical contact without "thrusting" and o-----.

Taylor eventually found herself embroiled in a soft swinging scandal with her then-husband, Tate Paul. The two announced their divorce in 2022 after nearly six years of marriage.

Jennifer Affleck Talked About the 'Mormon Garments'

jennifer affleck talked about the mormon garments
Source: MEGA

Mormons are usually required to wear the 'garments' at all times.

During The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives girls trip, Jennifer Affleck discovered she had accidentally left her "garments" at home. Devout Mormons wear modest underwear pieces underneath regular clothing "for spiritual protection."

In an interview with Women's Health, Jennifer said slipping into the undergarment is "the same as wearing your wedding ring."

"It's just a reminder of the promises that you made," she added. "I have a lot of members who follow me, and I think a lot of the time they're like, 'Oh, if Jen's not wearing her garments, is she not devout anymore?' No, that's not the case at all. I think it's just a personal decision and you have to make that decision day-by-day."

Taylor Frankie Paul and Tate Paul Were Also Engaged in Soft Swinging

taylor frankie paul and tate paul were also engaged in soft swinging
Source: MEGA

The soft swinging scandal went viral in 2022.

In a 2022 video, Taylor confirmed she crossed a line in the soft swinging agreement she had with her then-husband, leading to their divorce.

At the time, she disclosed they established boundaries when they permitted each other to be intimate with other people. Although they agreed not to "go all the way," she reportedly "did step out of that agreement."

"There was a group of us that were intimate with each other. All of us were pretty open to it and on board for it," Taylor confessed. "Obviously no one was forced. We did this on occasion. We would have parties and everyone by the end of the night would go and do all that … it happened several times."

She admitted to falling in love with one of her soft swinging partners and later introduced Dakota Mortensen as the man she "cheated with."

Miranda McWhorter Was Part of a Soft Swinging Group

miranda mcwhorter was part of a soft swinging group
Source: MEGA

Miranda McWhorter joined the cast of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2.

After it was revealed Chase McWhorter and Miranda McWhorter were also the main members of the soft swinging group, cast member Jessi Ngatikaura said the McWhorter's "panicked" and "denied everything, which made Taylor look worse."

Following the scandal, Chase clarified to Us Weekly that he and his ex-wife" participated in some of the party games."

"It was never predetermined that we were going to be doing, like, swinging. That's what we always thought was a little bit misrepresented in Taylor's story, as she presents it," he told the outlet in September 2024.

Miranda previously insisted the "height" of what she was ever involved in "was like playing Spin the Bottle, and like kissing other people." She later broke her silence in a May interview with People after the scandal also rocked her friendship with Taylor.

"I think a lot of Taylor's frustrations were with me not being totally authentic and truthful," Miranda shared. "I was just like, 'Well, everyone wasn't hooking up with everyone,' and I just left it at that. I get why that would feel unfair to her. I think there was a lot of fear, guilt and shame that played a role in that for me, things that I needed to address in my personal life between my marriage, my religion, all of that."

She added, "I think over time as I unpacked that individually, it allowed me to unpack that more publicly, and obviously, with Taylor, as well. I can't speak for her, but I feel like me finally addressing that, and also her addressing the hurt aside from the swinging thing, was probably very validating for us both."

