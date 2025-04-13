Selena Gomez Has 'Zero Doubt' She and Benny Blanco Will 'Last': She 'Adores' Him
Selena Gomez isn’t scared of loving Benny Blanco.
The famed singer can’t wait to marry her fiancé — who popped the question to Gomez in December 2024 after dating for over a year — and knows their love will last a lifetime.
"Selena adores Benny and she’s got zero doubt in her mind that they’ll last," a source spilled to a news publication following the recent release of the couple’s joint album, I Said I Love You First — its name being a nod to how the Disney Channel star initiated telling Blanco how intensely she was feeling toward him.
"She wouldn’t have [accepted] his proposal otherwise," the insider added.
Ironically, Blanco thought Gomez "hated" him before their friendship turned romantic in 2023.
"Obviously, 99 percent of it was in my head," the songwriter confessed while appearing alongside his future wife on Jay Shetty's podcast last month.
Because of how he perceived their bond, Blanco even tried setting up then-single Gomez with one his pals.
"I was talking to her and said, 'Oh my God, I have so many good single guy friends,'" he recalled during the interview.
Blanco even told her, "'we have dinners at the house all the time, you should come over sometime.'"
"I wasn’t even thinking about anything and we’re talking about our ideal date and this and that," he remembered.
The famous pair eventually started texting more — and it wasn't until then that Gomez, 32, admitted she started to fall for Blanco, 37.
By December 2023, the Wizards of Waverly Place star hard-launched her relationship with the music producer via Instagram, with Blanco proposing roughly one year later.
The proposal was almost a fail, however, as Gomez nearly didn't show up for the special day.
"She almost didn’t even come," Blanco shared during his and Gomez's joint appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March. "She was just upset with me because the day before, I was making bad lies [in an effort to hide the proposal]."
Explaining her side of the story, Gomez detailed: "We had to do a lot of promo for the album. So I woke up, and I was very confused on what was happening, on where we were going, because it seemed kind of far. So, I’m kind of a little grumpy. I’m, like, tired…I said, ‘After this shoot, I’m going to go hang out with my friends.’ And he starts, I guess, going, ‘Okay, sure. We’ll see when you get here.'"
As it turned out, Blanco had tricked Gomez into thinking they were filming something for their album, but instead surprised the actress with a romantic Taco Bell picnic for just the two of them before asking his then-girlfriend to marry him.
