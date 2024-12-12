Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Are Engaged: See the Gorgeous Ring
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are engaged!
The pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 11, to share the news with her fans — and show off her new bling.
"forever begins now.." the Disney Channel alum, 32, captioned a slew of snapshots.
Many celebrities took to the comments section to share their happy thoughts with the A-lister.
Julia Michaels wrote, "So happy for you both 😢😢," while Padma Lakshmi added, "Congratulations!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Jennifer Aniston said, "HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama! ❤️💫," while Cardi B penned, "Waiiiitttt hold on 😱😱😱😱😱❤️❤️❤️."
Gwyneth Paltrow added, "SELENAAAAAAA."
Even Blanco, 36, got it on the fun, writing, "hey wait… that’s my wife."
As OK! previously reported, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum and the record producer previously collaborated on a bunch of songs together, including her 2015 hit "Same Old Love" before they were romantically linked in 2023.
Gomez confirmed their relationship in December 2023, stating they had been together for six months.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote in an Instagram comment at the time. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”
In February, the "Who Says" songstress gushed over her romance with Blanco.
“Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” she explained in an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe. “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in.”
She added: “But I’d have to say, overall, it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”
Gomez shared similar thoughts while talking to The Hollywood Reporter, saying: "This is the safest I've ever felt in one, and I see a future with this person."
The brunette beauty also explained why she posts cute moments on social media with her man.
"When you put a little bit out there, people are not as hungry to hunt you down," Gomez noted. "Like, if they hear something, they're going to, but if you're like, 'I did it,' they're like, 'Oh, well, there's you, just going to Sushi Park.'"
"But there's so much of my relationship people don't see, that's just mine," she added.
For his part, Blanco is head over heels for his lady. "I have a best friend that I also get to kiss. I have a true best friend that I get to do everything in the world with, and every day is the best day of my life. I sound like a loser, but it's amazing!" he said.